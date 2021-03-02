WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. [WIMI] Revenue clocked in at $49.50 million, up 69.79% YTD: What’s Next?

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. [NASDAQ: WIMI] surged by $1.49 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $10.13 during the day while it closed the day at $9.78. The company report on March 1, 2021 that WiMi Cooperates With China Education Television in Holographic Education, Serving Nearly 100 Million Teachers and Students in Rural Areas.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (Nasdaq: WIMI) (“WiMi” or the “Company”), a leading Hologram Augmented Reality (“AR”) Technology provider in China, announced a strategic cooperation with the Dream Classroom program of China Education Television.

Established by the Ministry of Education of the People’s Republic of China, China Education Television hosts more than a dozen satellite educational projects, including the four major projects for national remote education. In addition, China Education Television has nearly 700,000 receiving satellite stations and directly serves nearly one hundred million school teachers and students in rural areas at the primary and secondary school levels. China Education Television and China Vision Ocean (Beijing) Film Culture Media Co., Ltd. jointly produce the Dream Classroom program under the guidance of the Ministry of Education of the People’s Republic of China. The Dream Classroom program focuses on global knowledge for children and teenagers, such as English, Chinese, art, performing arts, dance, and other areas. More than 600 world renowned teachers from 5 countries, including China, the United States, Russia, South Korea, and Austria, were invited to join. With the world’s first “5G + AI + holographic education” online classroom program, China Education Television aims to create a holographic classroom by utilizing holographic technology and integrating cutting-edge technology, provide a high-quality education environment, and improve the quality of education for the next generation of children and teenagers.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. stock has also loss -10.28% of its value over the past 7 days. However, WIMI stock has inclined by 52.57% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 30.75% and gained 69.79% year-on date.

The market cap for WIMI stock reached $683.04 million, with 69.84 million shares outstanding and 7.48 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.05M shares, WIMI reached a trading volume of 4910537 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. [WIMI]:

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 30, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 13, 2020, representing the official price target for WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. is set at 1.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for WIMI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for WIMI in the course of the last twelve months was 30.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

WIMI stock trade performance evaluation

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. [WIMI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.28. With this latest performance, WIMI shares gained by 15.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.75% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WIMI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.82 for WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. [WIMI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.07, while it was recorded at 9.19 for the last single week of trading, and 6.83 for the last 200 days.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. [WIMI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. [WIMI] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.62 and a Gross Margin at +54.21. WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +32.02.

Return on Total Capital for WIMI is now 21.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.52. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.61, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. [WIMI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 20.59. Additionally, WIMI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.44. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. [WIMI] managed to generate an average of $100,620 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. [WIMI]: Insider Ownership positions

18 institutional holders increased their position in WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. [NASDAQ:WIMI] by around 471,017 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 193,940 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 313,213 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 978,170 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WIMI stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 237,901 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 123,080 shares during the same period.