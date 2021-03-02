why Iteris Inc. [ITI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $9.20

Iteris Inc. [NASDAQ: ITI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 23.14% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 14.03%. The company report on March 1, 2021 that Iteris Board of Directors Unanimously Rejects Unsolicited Proposal from Rekor Systems.

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the global leader in smart mobility infrastructure management, announced that its Board of Directors has reviewed and unanimously rejected the non-binding, unsolicited proposal disclosed by Rekor Systems (NASDAQ: REKR) to acquire Iteris for consideration consisting of approximately 17% cash and 83% Rekor shares at current stock prices.

“After a careful and thorough review, conducted in consultation with our independent advisors, the Iteris Board unanimously concluded that the unsolicited proposal significantly undervalues the Company and is not in the best interests of our shareholders,” said Tom Thomas, Chairman of the Board of Iteris. “The Board is always looking for ways to maximize value for our shareholders, but Rekor’s proposal does not reflect Iteris’ intrinsic value, including the significant long-term opportunities ahead of us.”.

Over the last 12 months, ITI stock rose by 40.48%. The one-year Iteris Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 26.3.

The market cap for the stock reached $287.14 million, with 41.21 million shares outstanding and 40.81 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 285.09K shares, ITI stock reached a trading volume of 1298729 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Dougherty & Company have made an estimate for Iteris Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 27, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JMP Securities raised their target price to Mkt Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 25, 2018, representing the official price target for Iteris Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while Dougherty & Company analysts kept a Buy rating on ITI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Iteris Inc. is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for ITI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.53.

Iteris Inc. [ITI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.03. With this latest performance, ITI shares gained by 1.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 40.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ITI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.51 for Iteris Inc. [ITI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.25, while it was recorded at 5.93 for the last single week of trading, and 5.02 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Iteris Inc. [ITI] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.76 and a Gross Margin at +40.70. Iteris Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.92.

Return on Total Capital for ITI is now -7.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.28. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Iteris Inc. [ITI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 22.07. Additionally, ITI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 19.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Iteris Inc. [ITI] managed to generate an average of -$13,551 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.41.Iteris Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Iteris Inc. posted 0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 200.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ITI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Iteris Inc. go to 30.00%.

There are presently around $157 million, or 61.20% of ITI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ITI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,102,725, which is approximately 5.153% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP, holding 2,734,331 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.55 million in ITI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $15.66 million in ITI stock with ownership of nearly -5.248% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Iteris Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 42 institutional holders increased their position in Iteris Inc. [NASDAQ:ITI] by around 5,001,922 shares. Additionally, 33 investors decreased positions by around 2,036,559 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 16,161,463 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 23,199,944 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ITI stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,041,850 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 712,906 shares during the same period.