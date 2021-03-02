why Asensus Surgical Inc. [TRXC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $1.45

Asensus Surgical Inc. [AMEX: TRXC] loss -4.62% on the last trading session, reaching $3.72 price per share at the time. The company report on February 23, 2021 that TransEnterix Announces Name Change to Asensus Surgical and Introduces a New Category of Surgery, Performance-Guided Surgery.

New name reflects commitment to pioneering a new era of Performance-Guided Surgery to help improve surgical results and patient outcomes.

TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSE American:TRXC), a medical device company that is digitizing the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery, announced that it will change its corporate name to Asensus Surgical, Inc. The name change reflects the company’s broader vision of shaping the future of surgery by integrating computer vision and machine learning with surgical robotics. While the company name change is effective, the company’s stock will begin trading under the new ticker symbol, NYSE American: ASXC, and name, Asensus Surgical, Inc., at the open of trading on March 5, 2021.

Asensus Surgical Inc. represents 224.73 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $543.31 million with the latest information. TRXC stock price has been found in the range of $3.53 to $4.09.

If compared to the average trading volume of 30.08M shares, TRXC reached a trading volume of 18119008 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TRXC shares is $1.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TRXC stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Asensus Surgical Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 20, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts dropped their target price from $3 to $1. The new note on the price target was released on August 08, 2019, representing the official price target for Asensus Surgical Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $1.60, while Piper Jaffray analysts kept a Neutral rating on TRXC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Asensus Surgical Inc. is set at 0.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for TRXC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 194.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.81.

Trading performance analysis for TRXC stock

Asensus Surgical Inc. [TRXC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -27.63. With this latest performance, TRXC shares gained by 26.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 790.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 207.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TRXC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.15 for Asensus Surgical Inc. [TRXC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.76, while it was recorded at 4.38 for the last single week of trading, and 1.02 for the last 200 days.

Asensus Surgical Inc. [TRXC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Asensus Surgical Inc. [TRXC] shares currently have an operating margin of -1075.38 and a Gross Margin at -263.76. Asensus Surgical Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1807.54.

Return on Total Capital for TRXC is now -71.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -121.23. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -137.65, with Return on Assets sitting at -95.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Asensus Surgical Inc. [TRXC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.52. Additionally, TRXC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Asensus Surgical Inc. [TRXC] managed to generate an average of -$946,018 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.Asensus Surgical Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Asensus Surgical Inc. [TRXC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Asensus Surgical Inc. posted -0.83/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.62/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -33.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TRXC.

An analysis of insider ownership at Asensus Surgical Inc. [TRXC]

There are presently around $34 million, or 16.60% of TRXC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TRXC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,158,994, which is approximately 18.255% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 1,427,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.31 million in TRXC stocks shares; and MASTERS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $3.35 million in TRXC stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Asensus Surgical Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 24 institutional holders increased their position in Asensus Surgical Inc. [AMEX:TRXC] by around 2,150,085 shares. Additionally, 23 investors decreased positions by around 1,092,182 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 5,915,039 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,157,306 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TRXC stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 797,913 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 150,062 shares during the same period.