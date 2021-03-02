Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE]. What else is Wall St. saying

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [NYSE: HPE] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.27% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.90%. The company report on February 26, 2021 that Sweden’s KTH Royal Institute of Technology Selects Hewlett Packard Enterprise to Build New Supercomputer to Advance Academic and Industrial Research.

Sweden’s largest technical university advances R&D across life sciences, automotive, transportation and energy industries with next-generation system, powered by the HPE Cray EX supercomputer.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) announced that it is building a new supercomputer for KTH Royal Institute of Technology (KTH) in Stockholm, one of Sweden’s largest technical universities dedicated to science and engineering research. The new supercomputer, which is funded by Swedish National Infrastructure for Computing (SNIC), will enable a significant level of computational performance, powered by the HPE Cray EX supercomputer, to improve modeling and simulation from complex data to make breakthroughs in academia and for a range of industrial areas, including drug design, renewable energy, and advanced automotive and fleet vehicles.

Over the last 12 months, HPE stock rose by 14.15%. The one-year Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company stock forecast points to a potential downside of -9.61. The average equity rating for HPE stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $18.79 billion, with 1.29 billion shares outstanding and 1.29 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.14M shares, HPE stock reached a trading volume of 14591498 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HPE shares is $13.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HPE stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 15, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for HPE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.29.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.90. With this latest performance, HPE shares gained by 16.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 52.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HPE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.92 for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.79, while it was recorded at 14.59 for the last single week of trading, and 10.60 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.77 and a Gross Margin at +29.88. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.20.

Return on Total Capital for HPE is now 4.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.16. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.94, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 106.09. Additionally, HPE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 81.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.56.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE] managed to generate an average of -$5,421 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company posted 0.44/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.44/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HPE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company go to 6.28%.

There are presently around $15,279 million, or 84.00% of HPE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HPE stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 158,656,219, which is approximately 1.015% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 143,444,506 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.09 billion in HPE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.73 billion in HPE stock with ownership of nearly 9.785% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 339 institutional holders increased their position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [NYSE:HPE] by around 56,116,685 shares. Additionally, 345 investors decreased positions by around 60,653,052 shares, while 131 investors held positions by with 929,752,122 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,046,521,859 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HPE stock had 114 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,146,403 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 8,358,127 shares during the same period.