Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN]. What else is Wall St. saying

Lumen Technologies Inc. [NYSE: LUMN] gained 1.79% on the last trading session, reaching $12.51 price per share at the time. The company report on February 26, 2021 that Lumen Technologies appoints Quincy L. Allen to its board of directors.

Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE: LUMN) announced the appointment of Quincy L. Allen to its board of directors (the “board”), effective immediately.

The Lumen team is proud to welcome Allen to our company. Allen has more than 35 years of leadership experience in the technology services industry. From 2015 to 2018, he served as IBM Corporation’s go-to-market leader of cognitive process services and chief marketing officer for IBM Cloud. From 2012 to 2015, Allen served as chief marketing and strategy officer at Unisys Corporation, a global information technology company. From 2009 to 2010, he served as chief executive officer for Vertis Communications, a direct marketing and advertising company. Prior to joining Vertis, Allen held several leadership positions with Xerox Corporation, including president of the global services and strategic marketing group and president of Production Systems Group. Allen currently also serves as a member of the board of directors of Office Depot and as a member of its audit committee. He also serves as a member of the board of directors of ABM Industries Inc. and Launch NY. He previously served on the boards of NCR Corporation and Gateway Inc.

Lumen Technologies Inc. represents 1.08 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $13.57 billion with the latest information. LUMN stock price has been found in the range of $12.342 to $12.94.

If compared to the average trading volume of 14.51M shares, LUMN reached a trading volume of 19104408 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LUMN shares is $9.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LUMN stock is a recommendation set at 3.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Lumen Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 28, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 05, 2020, representing the official price target for Lumen Technologies Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lumen Technologies Inc. is set at 0.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for LUMN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for LUMN in the course of the last twelve months was 8.05 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

Trading performance analysis for LUMN stock

Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.42. With this latest performance, LUMN shares gained by 5.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LUMN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.65 for Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.32, while it was recorded at 12.32 for the last single week of trading, and 10.43 for the last 200 days.

Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.40 and a Gross Margin at +33.42. Lumen Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.95.

Return on Total Capital for LUMN is now 7.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.76. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 301.21. Additionally, LUMN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 75.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 56.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 276.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 68.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN] managed to generate an average of -$31,590 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Lumen Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Lumen Technologies Inc. posted 0.33/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.33/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LUMN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lumen Technologies Inc. go to 3.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN]

There are presently around $10,319 million, or 77.60% of LUMN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LUMN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 126,367,933, which is approximately -0.833% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD, holding 97,259,407 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.22 billion in LUMN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.14 billion in LUMN stock with ownership of nearly -0.616% of the company’s market capitalization.

361 institutional holders increased their position in Lumen Technologies Inc. [NYSE:LUMN] by around 48,750,349 shares. Additionally, 353 investors decreased positions by around 87,757,374 shares, while 98 investors held positions by with 688,369,267 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 824,876,990 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LUMN stock had 113 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,278,581 shares, while 109 institutional investors sold positions of 17,750,307 shares during the same period.