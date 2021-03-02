vTv Therapeutics Inc. [VTVT] is 34.41% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

vTv Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: VTVT] traded at a low on 03/01/21, posting a -6.02 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $2.50. The company report on February 25, 2021 that vTv Therapeutics Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update.

Initiation of Mechanistic Study of TTP399 expected during Q1 2021.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Announcement of First-Patient First-Visit in Multiple Ascending Dose Phase 1 Study of HPP737.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1855133 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of vTv Therapeutics Inc. stands at 15.31% while the volatility over the past one month is 15.55%.

The market cap for VTVT stock reached $192.48 million, with 51.16 million shares outstanding and 14.03 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.30M shares, VTVT reached a trading volume of 1855133 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about vTv Therapeutics Inc. [VTVT]?

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for vTv Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 30, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $12 to $1. The new note on the price target was released on April 10, 2018, representing the official price target for vTv Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on VTVT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for vTv Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for VTVT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 30.07.

How has VTVT stock performed recently?

vTv Therapeutics Inc. [VTVT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.21. With this latest performance, VTVT shares gained by 25.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VTVT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.95 for vTv Therapeutics Inc. [VTVT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.29, while it was recorded at 2.52 for the last single week of trading, and 2.23 for the last 200 days.

vTv Therapeutics Inc. [VTVT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and vTv Therapeutics Inc. [VTVT] shares currently have an operating margin of -184.78. vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -132.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, vTv Therapeutics Inc. [VTVT] managed to generate an average of -$339,960 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 78.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for vTv Therapeutics Inc. [VTVT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, vTv Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -44.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VTVT.

Insider trade positions for vTv Therapeutics Inc. [VTVT]

There are presently around $6 million, or 5.00% of VTVT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VTVT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 717,350, which is approximately 1.285% of the company’s market cap and around 72.38% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 440,339 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.1 million in VTVT stocks shares; and ENSIGN PEAK ADVISORS, INC, currently with $0.47 million in VTVT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in vTv Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 29 institutional holders increased their position in vTv Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:VTVT] by around 645,789 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 2,196,566 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 340,212 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,502,143 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VTVT stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 529,917 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 1,688,376 shares during the same period.