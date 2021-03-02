Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE] stock Downgrade by UBS analyst, price target now $52

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [NYSE: SPCE] stock went on a downward path that fall over -11.86% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -27.27%. The company report on February 26, 2021 that Virgin Galactic Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results.

Rollout of Second Spaceship Scheduled to Take Place on March 30.

Announced Expected Timing of Revenue-Generating Flight with the Italian Air Force.

Over the last 12 months, SPCE stock rose by 69.46%. The one-year Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -14.34. The average equity rating for SPCE stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $9.90 billion, with 225.25 million shares outstanding and 140.66 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 20.54M shares, SPCE stock reached a trading volume of 20028428 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPCE shares is $32.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPCE stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 10, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. stock. On December 21, 2020, analysts increased their price target for SPCE shares from 22 to 30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. is set at 6.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPCE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2474.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.79.

SPCE Stock Performance Analysis:

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -27.27. With this latest performance, SPCE shares dropped by -19.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 114.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 69.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPCE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.22 for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.40, while it was recorded at 43.38 for the last single week of trading, and 24.11 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE] shares currently have an operating margin of -115665.55 and a Gross Margin at -4082.35. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -114720.59.

Return on Total Capital for SPCE is now -46.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -46.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -48.32, with Return on Assets sitting at -38.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.15. Additionally, SPCE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.58.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.60 and a Current Ratio set at 6.80.

SPCE Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. posted -0.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SPCE.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,050 million, or 30.10% of SPCE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPCE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,260,343, which is approximately 1.66% of the company’s market cap and around 2.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,436,425 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $202.4 million in SPCE stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $148.34 million in SPCE stock with ownership of nearly 0.581% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 180 institutional holders increased their position in Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [NYSE:SPCE] by around 9,770,794 shares. Additionally, 120 investors decreased positions by around 9,590,962 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 35,708,874 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 55,070,630 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPCE stock had 82 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,810,597 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 3,909,805 shares during the same period.