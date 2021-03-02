The Michaels Companies Inc. [MIK] Revenue clocked in at $5.08 billion, up 29.52% YTD: What’s Next?

The Michaels Companies Inc. [NASDAQ: MIK] stock went on an upward path that rose over 12.33% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 13.28%. The company report on February 4, 2021 that The Michaels Companies to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Results on March 4, 2021.

The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIK) announced that the Company plans to report fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 results on Thursday, March 4, 2021, before the opening of U.S. financial markets. In connection with the announcement, the Company will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. CT on Thursday, March 4, 2021, to discuss its financial and operational results.

Investors who would like to join the conference call are encouraged to pre-register for the conference call using the following link: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10151909/e1b8b7e828. Callers who pre-register will be given a phone number and a unique PIN to bypass the live operator and gain immediate access to the call. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

Over the last 12 months, MIK stock rose by 292.77%. The one-year The Michaels Companies Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -17.1. The average equity rating for MIK stock is currently 3.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.48 billion, with 147.40 million shares outstanding and 93.73 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.47M shares, MIK stock reached a trading volume of 12229043 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on The Michaels Companies Inc. [MIK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MIK shares is $14.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MIK stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for The Michaels Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 20, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2020, representing the official price target for The Michaels Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $7 to $13, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on MIK stock. On September 04, 2020, analysts increased their price target for MIK shares from 13 to 15.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Michaels Companies Inc. is set at 1.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for MIK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for MIK in the course of the last twelve months was 4.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

MIK Stock Performance Analysis:

The Michaels Companies Inc. [MIK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.28. With this latest performance, MIK shares gained by 9.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 56.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 292.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MIK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.97 for The Michaels Companies Inc. [MIK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.63, while it was recorded at 15.28 for the last single week of trading, and 9.89 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Michaels Companies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Michaels Companies Inc. [MIK] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.20 and a Gross Margin at +36.91. The Michaels Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.37.

Return on Total Capital for MIK is now 28.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.08. Additionally, MIK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 150.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 112.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Michaels Companies Inc. [MIK] managed to generate an average of $6,188 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 109.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.70.The Michaels Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

MIK Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Michaels Companies Inc. posted 1.26/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.25/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MIK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Michaels Companies Inc. go to 2.27%.

The Michaels Companies Inc. [MIK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,582 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MIK stocks are: BAIN CAPITAL INVESTORS LLC with ownership of 52,798,929, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,431,349 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $192.62 million in MIK stocks shares; and CONTRARIUS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD, currently with $151.38 million in MIK stock with ownership of nearly -5.325% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Michaels Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 131 institutional holders increased their position in The Michaels Companies Inc. [NASDAQ:MIK] by around 22,468,799 shares. Additionally, 131 investors decreased positions by around 46,392,747 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 84,357,105 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 153,218,651 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MIK stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,545,193 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 25,764,439 shares during the same period.