The ExOne Company [XONE] gain 346.47% so far this year. What now?

The ExOne Company [NASDAQ: XONE] surged by $8.27 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $43.83 during the day while it closed the day at $42.37. The company report on February 26, 2021 that The ExOne Company Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results Release and Conference Call.

The ExOne Company (Nasdaq: XONE), the global leader in industrial sand and metal 3D printers using binder jetting technology, announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results after the close of financial markets on Thursday, March 11, 2021.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

The Company will host a conference call and webcast to review the financial and operating results for the quarter, along with its corporate strategies and outlook. A question-and-answer session will follow.

The ExOne Company stock has also loss -5.47% of its value over the past 7 days. However, XONE stock has inclined by 248.72% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 321.59% and gained 346.47% year-on date.

The market cap for XONE stock reached $908.41 million, with 17.60 million shares outstanding and 15.86 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.44M shares, XONE reached a trading volume of 2693034 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The ExOne Company [XONE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XONE shares is $33.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XONE stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for The ExOne Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 19, 2021, representing the official price target for The ExOne Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on XONE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The ExOne Company is set at 7.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for XONE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.84.

XONE stock trade performance evaluation

The ExOne Company [XONE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.47. With this latest performance, XONE shares gained by 64.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 321.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 594.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XONE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.15 for The ExOne Company [XONE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.74, while it was recorded at 38.18 for the last single week of trading, and 14.62 for the last 200 days.

The ExOne Company [XONE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The ExOne Company [XONE] shares currently have an operating margin of -28.52 and a Gross Margin at +32.44. The ExOne Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -28.33.

Return on Total Capital for XONE is now -26.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -26.43. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -27.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The ExOne Company [XONE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.70. Additionally, XONE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The ExOne Company [XONE] managed to generate an average of -$48,227 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.69.The ExOne Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The ExOne Company [XONE] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The ExOne Company posted -0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XONE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The ExOne Company go to 46.49%.

The ExOne Company [XONE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $432 million, or 42.00% of XONE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XONE stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 2,375,334, which is approximately -41.537% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; NIKKO ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS, INC., holding 1,457,036 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $61.73 million in XONE stocks shares; and SUMITOMO MITSUI TRUST HOLDINGS, INC., currently with $61.73 million in XONE stock with ownership of nearly -10.242% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The ExOne Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 53 institutional holders increased their position in The ExOne Company [NASDAQ:XONE] by around 1,669,384 shares. Additionally, 26 investors decreased positions by around 2,346,198 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 6,187,498 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,203,080 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XONE stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 545,092 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 238,005 shares during the same period.