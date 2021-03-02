Royal Caribbean Group [RCL] gain 22.31% so far this year. What now?

Royal Caribbean Group [NYSE: RCL] closed the trading session at $91.35 on 03/01/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $89.71, while the highest price level was $93.119. The company report on March 2, 2021 that Odyssey Of The Seas Reaches Key Construction Milestone.

The game-changing Odyssey of the Seas, Royal Caribbean International’s brand-new ship under construction at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Papenburg, Germany, has completed its 10-plus-hour, 20-mile (32-kilometer) conveyance. The conveyance is a process unique to ships built at Meyer Werft, as the shipyard is situated inland along the Ems River, and the ship must make the journey backward and down the river to get to the North Sea.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8644131-royal-caribbean-odyssey-of-the-seas/.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 22.31 percent and weekly performance of 5.94 percent. The stock has been moved at 37.16 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 32.30 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 14.07 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.85M shares, RCL reached to a volume of 14416064 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Royal Caribbean Group [RCL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RCL shares is $74.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RCL stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Royal Caribbean Group shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on February 12, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 25, 2020, representing the official price target for Royal Caribbean Group stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $48, while SunTrust analysts kept a Hold rating on RCL stock. On July 14, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for RCL shares from 56 to 52.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Royal Caribbean Group is set at 4.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for RCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.94.

RCL stock trade performance evaluation

Royal Caribbean Group [RCL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.94. With this latest performance, RCL shares gained by 32.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.06 for Royal Caribbean Group [RCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 73.86, while it was recorded at 92.59 for the last single week of trading, and 64.43 for the last 200 days.

Royal Caribbean Group [RCL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Royal Caribbean Group [RCL] shares currently have an operating margin of -137.41 and a Gross Margin at -83.10. Royal Caribbean Group’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -262.47.

Return on Total Capital for RCL is now -11.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.93. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -55.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Royal Caribbean Group [RCL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 228.24. Additionally, RCL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 69.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 61.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 211.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.41.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.Royal Caribbean Group’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Royal Caribbean Group [RCL] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Royal Caribbean Group posted -1.48/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.63/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -134.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RCL.

Royal Caribbean Group [RCL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $13,690 million, or 66.50% of RCL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RCL stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 21,822,396, which is approximately 11.298% of the company’s market cap and around 8.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 19,568,503 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.79 billion in RCL stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.14 billion in RCL stock with ownership of nearly 194.944% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Royal Caribbean Group stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 378 institutional holders increased their position in Royal Caribbean Group [NYSE:RCL] by around 32,367,049 shares. Additionally, 224 investors decreased positions by around 15,458,800 shares, while 105 investors held positions by with 102,032,504 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 149,858,353 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RCL stock had 160 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,782,530 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 1,769,502 shares during the same period.