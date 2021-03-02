PG&E Corporation [PCG] Revenue clocked in at $18.47 billion, down -11.96% YTD: What’s Next?

PG&E Corporation [NYSE: PCG] gained 4.38% on the last trading session, reaching $10.97 price per share at the time. The company report on February 26, 2021 that PG&E Responds to California Public Utilities Commission’s Draft Resolution to Implement Enhanced Regulatory Oversight.

Commission Issues Additional Draft Resolution Ratifying PG&E’s Current Safety Certificate.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) issued the following statement in response to a draft resolution released by the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC):.

PG&E Corporation represents 1.97 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $22.54 billion with the latest information. PCG stock price has been found in the range of $10.64 to $11.135.

If compared to the average trading volume of 14.07M shares, PCG reached a trading volume of 16164498 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about PG&E Corporation [PCG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PCG shares is $14.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PCG stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for PG&E Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 12, 2020, representing the official price target for PG&E Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on PCG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PG&E Corporation is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for PCG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.23.

Trading performance analysis for PCG stock

PG&E Corporation [PCG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.86. With this latest performance, PCG shares dropped by -5.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PCG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.91 for PG&E Corporation [PCG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.87, while it was recorded at 11.00 for the last single week of trading, and 10.71 for the last 200 days.

PG&E Corporation [PCG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PG&E Corporation [PCG] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.72 and a Gross Margin at +8.72. PG&E Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -44.61.

Return on Total Capital for PCG is now 4.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -36.64. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -85.93, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PG&E Corporation [PCG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 505.67. Additionally, PCG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 83.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 465.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 76.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PG&E Corporation [PCG] managed to generate an average of -$332,261 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.PG&E Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

PG&E Corporation [PCG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, PG&E Corporation posted 0.89/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -12.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PCG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PG&E Corporation go to 2.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at PG&E Corporation [PCG]

There are presently around $15,076 million, or 70.30% of PCG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PCG stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 148,364,822, which is approximately 6.285% of the company’s market cap and around 24.17% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 134,894,201 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.48 billion in PCG stocks shares; and THIRD POINT LLC, currently with $931.74 million in PCG stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PG&E Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 262 institutional holders increased their position in PG&E Corporation [NYSE:PCG] by around 206,606,093 shares. Additionally, 156 investors decreased positions by around 226,901,393 shares, while 73 investors held positions by with 940,780,246 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,374,287,732 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PCG stock had 111 new institutional investments in for a total of 32,735,368 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 37,881,408 shares during the same period.