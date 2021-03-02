Oppenheimer slashes price target on Yalla Group Limited [YALA] – find out why.

Yalla Group Limited [NYSE: YALA] surged by $4.04 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $25.94 during the day while it closed the day at $25.75. The company report on March 2, 2021 that Yalla Group Limited to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on March 15, 2021 Eastern Time.

Yalla Group Limited (“Yalla” or the “Company”) (NYSE: YALA), the leading voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020 before the U.S. market open on Monday, March 15, 2021.

Yalla Group Limited will hold a conference call on Monday, March 15, 2021, at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time or 8:00 P.M. Beijing Time on the same day, to discuss the financial results. Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:.

The market cap for YALA stock reached $3.88 billion, with 143.23 million shares outstanding and 18.60 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.75M shares, YALA reached a trading volume of 3167825 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Yalla Group Limited [YALA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YALA shares is $11.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YALA stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Yalla Group Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 11, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 26, 2020, representing the official price target for Yalla Group Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Yalla Group Limited is set at 4.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for YALA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 36.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 18.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.50.

YALA stock trade performance evaluation

Yalla Group Limited [YALA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.54.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YALA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.55 for Yalla Group Limited [YALA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.02, while it was recorded at 24.42 for the last single week of trading.

Yalla Group Limited [YALA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Yalla Group Limited [YALA] shares currently have an operating margin of +45.60 and a Gross Margin at +67.61. Yalla Group Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +45.58.

Return on Total Capital for YALA is now 92.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 92.32. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 92.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 76.67.

Yalla Group Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.70 and a Current Ratio set at 11.70.

Yalla Group Limited [YALA]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in Yalla Group Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 20 institutional holders increased their position in Yalla Group Limited [NYSE:YALA] by around 1,408,729 shares. Additionally, 19 investors decreased positions by around 12,578,281 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 12,097,108 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,889,902 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YALA stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,408,729 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 3,105,308 shares during the same period.