Oppenheimer slashes price target on Acasti Pharma Inc. [ACST] – find out why.

Acasti Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ: ACST] closed the trading session at $0.74 on 03/01/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.725, while the highest price level was $0.7698. The company report on February 9, 2021 that Acasti Pharma Announces Results for Third Quarter of Fiscal 2021.

Acasti Pharma Inc. (“Acasti or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ACST – TSX-V: ACST) announced its operating and financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 ended December 31, 2020.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 128.31 percent and weekly performance of -11.46 percent. The stock has been moved at 3.78 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 6.84 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 176.87 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 52.41M shares, ACST reached to a volume of 10860867 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Acasti Pharma Inc. [ACST]:

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Acasti Pharma Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 01, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Acasti Pharma Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Acasti Pharma Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1644.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.50.

ACST stock trade performance evaluation

Acasti Pharma Inc. [ACST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.46. With this latest performance, ACST shares gained by 6.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 73.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.01 for Acasti Pharma Inc. [ACST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6576, while it was recorded at 0.7598 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5109 for the last 200 days.

Acasti Pharma Inc. [ACST]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for ACST is now -198.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -216.98. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -217.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -86.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Acasti Pharma Inc. [ACST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.13. Additionally, ACST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.54.

Acasti Pharma Inc. [ACST]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3 million, or 1.66% of ACST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACST stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 1,924,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 8.64% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 687,985 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.51 million in ACST stocks shares; and TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP, currently with $0.21 million in ACST stock with ownership of nearly 1.022% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Acasti Pharma Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 15 institutional holders increased their position in Acasti Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ:ACST] by around 3,038,438 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 140,310 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 966,013 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,144,761 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACST stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,337,948 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 138,310 shares during the same period.