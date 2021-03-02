Oppenheimer lifts Boingo Wireless Inc. [WIFI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Boingo Wireless Inc. [NASDAQ: WIFI] traded at a high on 03/01/21, posting a 25.09 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $14.26. The company report on March 2, 2021 that Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP Investigates whether Boingo Wireless, Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with Digital Colony.

Ademi LLP is investigating Boingo (NASDAQ: WIFI) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Digital Colony.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Click here to learn how to join the action: http://ademilaw.com/case/boingo-wireless-inc or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 20144825 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Boingo Wireless Inc. stands at 5.20% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.54%.

The market cap for WIFI stock reached $642.27 million, with 44.51 million shares outstanding and 42.55 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 365.35K shares, WIFI reached a trading volume of 20144825 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Boingo Wireless Inc. [WIFI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WIFI shares is $19.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WIFI stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Boingo Wireless Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 27, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Craig Hallum dropped their target price from $22 to $18. The new note on the price target was released on May 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Boingo Wireless Inc. stock. On March 03, 2020, analysts increased their price target for WIFI shares from 18 to 22.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Boingo Wireless Inc. is set at 0.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for WIFI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.21.

How has WIFI stock performed recently?

Boingo Wireless Inc. [WIFI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.02. With this latest performance, WIFI shares gained by 21.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WIFI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.00 for Boingo Wireless Inc. [WIFI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.53, while it was recorded at 12.29 for the last single week of trading, and 12.60 for the last 200 days.

Boingo Wireless Inc. [WIFI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Boingo Wireless Inc. [WIFI] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.90 and a Gross Margin at +26.94. Boingo Wireless Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.90.

Return on Total Capital for WIFI is now -0.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.69. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.35, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Boingo Wireless Inc. [WIFI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 204.30. Additionally, WIFI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 67.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.38. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 195.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Boingo Wireless Inc. [WIFI] managed to generate an average of -$25,051 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.Boingo Wireless Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings analysis for Boingo Wireless Inc. [WIFI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Boingo Wireless Inc. posted -0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -42.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WIFI.

Insider trade positions for Boingo Wireless Inc. [WIFI]

There are presently around $548 million, or 89.00% of WIFI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WIFI stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 5,434,471, which is approximately -0.793% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,227,816 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $46.03 million in WIFI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $44.26 million in WIFI stock with ownership of nearly -2.769% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Boingo Wireless Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 52 institutional holders increased their position in Boingo Wireless Inc. [NASDAQ:WIFI] by around 3,369,121 shares. Additionally, 71 investors decreased positions by around 2,974,952 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 32,085,880 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,429,953 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WIFI stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,078,734 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 1,214,090 shares during the same period.