Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. [METX] moved up 8.68: Why It’s Important

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. [NASDAQ: METX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 8.68% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -11.85%. The company report on February 26, 2021 that Meten EdtechX Reports a 238% Increase in Gross Billing and a 192% Increase in Students Enrollment of its Junior ELT Business for January 2021.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (Nasdaq: METX) (“Meten EdtechX” or the “Company”), a leading omnichannel English language training (“ELT”) service provider in China, reported that the gross billing and student enrollment of its junior ELT business increased by 238% and 192%, respectively, in January compared to the same period last year.

The Company’s junior ELT business enjoys the competitive advantage in geographical coverage brought by the Company’s nationwide network of more than 100 existing learning centers. The Company values the teaching quality, the growth experience of outstanding students, and the integration of online and offline high-quality learning resources, striving to provide students with effective and fruitful learning products and a shortcut to becoming talents. Quality teaching and good brand reputation has led to increases in renewal and referral rates, which helped lower the Company’s customer acquisition cost.

Over the last 12 months, METX stock dropped by -76.92%.

The market cap for the stock reached $116.69 million, with 53.29 million shares outstanding and 13.20 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.58M shares, METX stock reached a trading volume of 17866976 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. [METX]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for METX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.13.

METX Stock Performance Analysis:

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. [METX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.85. With this latest performance, METX shares gained by 21.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -72.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for METX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.78 for Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. [METX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.19, while it was recorded at 2.37 for the last single week of trading, and 6.39 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. Fundamentals:

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. [METX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3 million, or 8.00% of METX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of METX stocks are: AMUNDI PIONEER ASSET MANAGEMENT INC with ownership of 520,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 70.56% of the total institutional ownership; BOOTHBAY FUND MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 500,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.19 million in METX stocks shares; and POLAR ASSET MANAGEMENT PARTNERS INC., currently with $0.28 million in METX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

9 institutional holders increased their position in Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. [NASDAQ:METX] by around 1,044,340 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 4,755 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 317,451 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,366,546 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. METX stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 769,891 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 3,677 shares during the same period.