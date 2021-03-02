Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK] stock Resumed by Bernstein analyst, price target now $95

Merck & Co. Inc. [NYSE: MRK] price plunged by -0.33 percent to reach at -$0.24. The company report on March 2, 2021 that Merck Provides Update on KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Indication in Metastatic Small Cell Lung Cancer in the US.

Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, announced the company is voluntarily withdrawing the U.S. indication for KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) for the treatment of patients with metastatic small cell lung cancer (SCLC) with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy and at least one other prior line of therapy. The withdrawal of this indication was done in consultation with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and Merck is working to complete this process over the coming weeks. This decision does not affect other indications for KEYTRUDA, Merck’s anti-PD-1 therapy.

This accelerated approval for KEYTRUDA was granted in June 2019 based on tumor response rate and durability of response data from KEYNOTE-158 (cohort G) and KEYNOTE-028 (cohort C1). Continued approval for this indication was contingent upon completion of the post-marketing requirement establishing superiority of KEYTRUDA as determined by overall survival (OS). As announced in Jan. 2020, KEYNOTE-604, the confirmatory Phase 3 trial for this indication, met one of its dual primary endpoints of progression-free survival but did not reach statistical significance for the other primary endpoint of OS.

A sum of 12001526 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 9.96M shares. Merck & Co. Inc. shares reached a high of $73.39 and dropped to a low of $72.18 until finishing in the latest session at $72.38.

The one-year MRK stock forecast points to a potential upside of 24.86. The average equity rating for MRK stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRK shares is $96.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRK stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Merck & Co. Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Berenberg raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on September 29, 2020, representing the official price target for Merck & Co. Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $91 to $105, while Goldman kept a Buy rating on MRK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Merck & Co. Inc. is set at 1.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.10.

MRK Stock Performance Analysis:

Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.40. With this latest performance, MRK shares dropped by -7.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.69 for Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 78.66, while it was recorded at 73.75 for the last single week of trading, and 80.09 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Merck & Co. Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.16 and a Gross Margin at +73.77. Merck & Co. Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.72.

Return on Total Capital for MRK is now 22.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.93. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 132.14. Additionally, MRK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 105.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK] managed to generate an average of $95,500 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.Merck & Co. Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

MRK Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Merck & Co. Inc. posted 1.5/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.34/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 11.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MRK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Merck & Co. Inc. go to 9.00%.

Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $133,572 million, or 75.60% of MRK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MRK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 208,410,644, which is approximately -0.693% of the company’s market cap and around 0.08% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 195,017,904 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.12 billion in MRK stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $8.26 billion in MRK stock with ownership of nearly -2.459% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Merck & Co. Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 1,499 institutional holders increased their position in Merck & Co. Inc. [NYSE:MRK] by around 80,423,199 shares. Additionally, 1,030 investors decreased positions by around 89,631,972 shares, while 284 investors held positions by with 1,675,378,541 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,845,433,712 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MRK stock had 265 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,513,183 shares, while 116 institutional investors sold positions of 5,701,864 shares during the same period.