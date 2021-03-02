Market cap of EVERTEC Inc. [EVTC] reaches 2.56B – now what?

EVERTEC Inc. [NYSE: EVTC] traded at a low on 03/01/21, posting a -5.50 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $36.76. The company report on March 1, 2021 that EVERTEC Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results.

Announces 2021 Outlook.

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE: EVTC) (“Evertec” or the “Company”) announced results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1098740 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of EVERTEC Inc. stands at 5.05% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.03%.

The market cap for EVTC stock reached $2.56 billion, with 71.89 million shares outstanding and 59.80 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 373.82K shares, EVTC reached a trading volume of 1098740 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about EVERTEC Inc. [EVTC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EVTC shares is $36.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EVTC stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for EVERTEC Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Susquehanna raised their target price to Positive. The new note on the price target was released on June 28, 2019, representing the official price target for EVERTEC Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while Keefe Bruyette analysts kept a Outperform rating on EVTC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EVERTEC Inc. is set at 1.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for EVTC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for EVTC in the course of the last twelve months was 18.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

How has EVTC stock performed recently?

EVERTEC Inc. [EVTC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.41. With this latest performance, EVTC shares gained by 2.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EVTC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.87 for EVERTEC Inc. [EVTC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.31, while it was recorded at 37.84 for the last single week of trading, and 34.30 for the last 200 days.

EVERTEC Inc. [EVTC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EVERTEC Inc. [EVTC] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.65 and a Gross Margin at +42.25. EVERTEC Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.23.

Return on Total Capital for EVTC is now 18.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.34. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 43.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, EVERTEC Inc. [EVTC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 212.92. Additionally, EVTC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 56.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 205.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 65.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, EVERTEC Inc. [EVTC] managed to generate an average of $44,985 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.50.EVERTEC Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Earnings analysis for EVERTEC Inc. [EVTC]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, EVERTEC Inc. posted 0.46/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.46/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EVTC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for EVERTEC Inc. go to 8.45%.

Insider trade positions for EVERTEC Inc. [EVTC]

There are presently around $2,089 million, or 82.20% of EVTC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EVTC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 9,085,394, which is approximately 3.806% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,085,768 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $260.47 million in EVTC stocks shares; and BOSTON PARTNERS, currently with $138.02 million in EVTC stock with ownership of nearly -0.214% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in EVERTEC Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 117 institutional holders increased their position in EVERTEC Inc. [NYSE:EVTC] by around 5,580,030 shares. Additionally, 103 investors decreased positions by around 6,374,693 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 44,872,410 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 56,827,133 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EVTC stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,558,893 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 1,716,341 shares during the same period.