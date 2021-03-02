Market Analysts see XPeng Inc. [XPEV] gaining to $70. Time to buy?

XPeng Inc. [NYSE: XPEV] traded at a low on 02/26/21, posting a -3.64 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $34.11. The company report on February 22, 2021 that XPeng P7 Driven Over 1 Million km Under Control of Navigation Guided Pilot.

XPeng vehicles covered 17 million km over Chinese New Year holiday week.

1,086 tons of carbon emission reduced over holiday week.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 20753876 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of XPeng Inc. stands at 10.11% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.02%.

The market cap for XPEV stock reached $27.96 billion, with 819.78 million shares outstanding and 327.09 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 24.20M shares, XPEV reached a trading volume of 20753876 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about XPeng Inc. [XPEV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XPEV shares is $54.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XPEV stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for XPeng Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on January 19, 2021, representing the official price target for XPeng Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $58, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on XPEV stock. On December 03, 2020, analysts increased their price target for XPEV shares from 25 to 59.

The Average True Range (ATR) for XPeng Inc. is set at 3.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for XPEV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 68.23.

How has XPEV stock performed recently?

XPeng Inc. [XPEV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.56.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XPEV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.01 for XPeng Inc. [XPEV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.08, while it was recorded at 36.83 for the last single week of trading.

XPeng Inc. [XPEV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and XPeng Inc. [XPEV] shares currently have an operating margin of -159.94 and a Gross Margin at -20.63. XPeng Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -159.04.

Return on Total Capital for XPEV is now -62.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -67.27. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -96.32, with Return on Assets sitting at -43.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, XPeng Inc. [XPEV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 91.58. Additionally, XPEV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, XPeng Inc. [XPEV] managed to generate an average of -$206,040 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.XPeng Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for XPeng Inc. [XPEV]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XPEV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for XPeng Inc. go to -5.19%.

Insider trade positions for XPeng Inc. [XPEV]

There are presently around $4,033 million, or 24.00% of XPEV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XPEV stocks are: ASPEX MANAGEMENT (HK) LTD with ownership of 10,379,425, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.37% of the total institutional ownership; COATUE MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 10,379,425 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $354.04 million in XPEV stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $342.2 million in XPEV stock with ownership of nearly 76.716% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in XPeng Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 169 institutional holders increased their position in XPeng Inc. [NYSE:XPEV] by around 53,767,641 shares. Additionally, 67 investors decreased positions by around 25,948,359 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 38,526,082 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 118,242,082 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XPEV stock had 102 new institutional investments in for a total of 27,364,550 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 14,382,616 shares during the same period.