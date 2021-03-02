Market Analysts see Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. [FRSX] gaining to $16. Time to buy?

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. [NASDAQ: FRSX] gained 33.43% or 2.27 points to close at $9.06 with a heavy trading volume of 25622645 shares. The company report on March 1, 2021 that Foresight: Eye-Net Successfully Completes Trial with a Top Global Vehicle Manufacturer.

The trial is part of a pilot project with the intelligent transport system division of a Japanese vehicle manufacturer for possible integration into a smart city project.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ and TASE: FRSX), an innovator in automotive vision, announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Eye-Net Mobile Ltd., successfully completed a controlled trial of its Eye-Net™ Protect cellular-based accident prevention solution for the intelligent transport system division of a multi-billion-dollar global Japanese vehicle manufacturer. The trial, supervised by Blue and White Robotics (BWR), was designed to demonstrate Eye-Net’s advanced capabilities of protecting vehicles from oncoming collisions. The trial was streamed in real time from the test ground in Israel to the Japanese vehicle manufacturer. The trial is part of a pilot project with the vehicle manufacturer for possible integration into the vehicle manufacturer’s smart city project, as reported by the Company in January 2021.

It opened the trading session at $8.14, the shares rose to $9.58 and dropped to $7.51, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FRSX points out that the company has recorded 797.03% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -1869.57% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 14.67M shares, FRSX reached to a volume of 25622645 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. [FRSX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FRSX shares is $3.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FRSX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2018.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. is set at 1.34 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 19.28.

Trading performance analysis for FRSX stock

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. [FRSX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.11. With this latest performance, FRSX shares gained by 4.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 797.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 886.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FRSX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.83 for Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. [FRSX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.03, while it was recorded at 7.52 for the last single week of trading, and 2.62 for the last 200 days.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. [FRSX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for FRSX is now -71.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -74.44. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -76.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -68.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. [FRSX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.71. Additionally, FRSX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. [FRSX] managed to generate an average of -$785,846 per employee.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. [FRSX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. posted -0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.12/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FRSX.

An analysis of insider ownership at Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. [FRSX]

Positions in Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. [NASDAQ:FRSX] by around 209,855 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 42,580 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 768,199 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,020,634 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FRSX stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 84,993 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 23,971 shares during the same period.