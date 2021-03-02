Market Analysts see Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] gaining to $22. Time to buy?

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [NYSE: EPD] price surged by 4.97 percent to reach at $1.06. The company report on March 1, 2021 that EDF Renewables North America Signs Virtual Power Purchase Agreement with Enterprise Products for Solar Energy.

EDF Renewables North America announced a power purchase agreement for the second tranche of the Space City Solar Project with an affiliate of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) for 100 MWac / 132 MWdc. The Project’s total capacity is up to 345 MWac / 455 MWdc. Space City Solar, located in Wharton County, Texas, is expected to commence construction in Summer 2021 and begin delivery of clean electricity in Summer 2022.

A sum of 13189512 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 8.24M shares. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. shares reached a high of $22.46 and dropped to a low of $21.72 until finishing in the latest session at $22.38.

The one-year EPD stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.42. The average equity rating for EPD stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EPD shares is $26.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EPD stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 23, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 13, 2020, representing the official price target for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for EPD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.46.

EPD Stock Performance Analysis:

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.95. With this latest performance, EPD shares gained by 9.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EPD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.71 for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.22, while it was recorded at 21.86 for the last single week of trading, and 18.93 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Enterprise Products Partners L.P. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.95 and a Gross Margin at +17.75. Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.88.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

EPD Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. posted 0.61/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.52/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 17.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EPD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. go to -0.50%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $16,028 million, or 31.00% of EPD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EPD stocks are: BLACKSTONE GROUP INC with ownership of 73,300,654, which is approximately 4.578% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; HARVEST FUND ADVISORS LLC, holding 56,197,039 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.26 billion in EPD stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $842.5 million in EPD stock with ownership of nearly -9.576% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 443 institutional holders increased their position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [NYSE:EPD] by around 43,025,996 shares. Additionally, 454 investors decreased positions by around 62,519,201 shares, while 183 investors held positions by with 610,648,603 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 716,193,800 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EPD stock had 131 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,199,593 shares, while 80 institutional investors sold positions of 4,817,775 shares during the same period.