Market Analysts see Denali Therapeutics Inc. [DNLI] gaining to $95. Time to buy?

Denali Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: DNLI] slipped around -7.14 points on Monday, while shares priced at $64.66 at the close of the session, down -9.94%. The company report on February 26, 2021 that Denali Therapeutics Reports Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Business Highlights.

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DNLI), a biopharmaceutical company developing a broad portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier (BBB) for neurodegenerative diseases, reported financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2020 and provided business highlights.

“We kicked off 2021 with more encouraging data from our ETV:IDS (DNL310) Phase 1/2 study in Hunter syndrome, further suggesting that we may be able to treat a wide array of diseases with CNS and bodily manifestations via intravenous infusion by leveraging our blood-brain barrier Transport Vehicle technology,” said Ryan Watts, Ph.D., Denali’s Chief Executive Officer. “In 2021 we plan to advance our lead LRRK2 inhibitor, DNL151 (BIIB122), with Biogen into late-stage development for Parkinson’s disease and initiate our first patient study with our lead EIF2B activator, DNL343, in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). In our RIPK1 inhibitor program partnered with Sanofi, we expect DNL758 (SAR443122), our lead peripherally-restricted molecule, to enter a Phase 2 study for cutaneous lupus erythematosus (CLE) and DNL788 (SAR443820), our lead brain-penetrant molecule, to complete a Phase 1 study in healthy volunteers. In parallel, we continue to advance additional therapeutic modalities, including PTV:PGRN (DNL593) for frontotemporal dementia and ATV:TREM2 (DNL919) for Alzheimer’s disease, towards the clinic. We believe that we are well positioned to deliver on our ambitious goals this year on our path to becoming a fully integrated global organization to serve patients with neurodegenerative diseases.”.

Denali Therapeutics Inc. stock is now -22.80% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DNLI Stock saw the intraday high of $71.55 and lowest of $64.08 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 93.94, which means current price is +5.46% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 678.04K shares, DNLI reached a trading volume of 1060268 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Denali Therapeutics Inc. [DNLI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DNLI shares is $78.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DNLI stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Denali Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 26, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Denali Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $65 to $80, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on DNLI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Denali Therapeutics Inc. is set at 5.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for DNLI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 289.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.14.

How has DNLI stock performed recently?

Denali Therapeutics Inc. [DNLI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.60. With this latest performance, DNLI shares dropped by -8.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 106.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 227.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DNLI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.61 for Denali Therapeutics Inc. [DNLI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 74.48, while it was recorded at 66.17 for the last single week of trading, and 47.07 for the last 200 days.

Denali Therapeutics Inc. [DNLI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Denali Therapeutics Inc. [DNLI] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.69. Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.19.

Return on Total Capital for DNLI is now 7.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.48. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.21, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.59. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Denali Therapeutics Inc. [DNLI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.58. Additionally, DNLI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.28.

Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.20 and a Current Ratio set at 9.20.

Earnings analysis for Denali Therapeutics Inc. [DNLI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Denali Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.55/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.57/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DNLI.

Insider trade positions for Denali Therapeutics Inc. [DNLI]

There are presently around $5,682 million, or 77.90% of DNLI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DNLI stocks are: CRESTLINE MANAGEMENT, LP with ownership of 19,462,500, which is approximately 59.507% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 12,190,256 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $788.22 million in DNLI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $512.43 million in DNLI stock with ownership of nearly 18.254% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Denali Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 126 institutional holders increased their position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:DNLI] by around 17,301,202 shares. Additionally, 87 investors decreased positions by around 11,125,273 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 59,453,660 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 87,880,135 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DNLI stock had 63 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,921,878 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 1,379,507 shares during the same period.