Marathon Patent Group Inc. [MARA] Revenue clocked in at $2.00 million, up 188.79% YTD: What’s Next?

Marathon Patent Group Inc. [NASDAQ: MARA] price plunged by -1.57 percent to reach at -$0.48. The company report on February 26, 2021 that Marathon Patent Group Announces Name Change to Marathon Digital Holdings.

Rebrand Reflects Marathon’s Position as a Leading Digital Asset Technology Company and One of the Only Pure-Play Bitcoin Investment Options.

Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) (“Marathon” or “Company”), one of the largest enterprise Bitcoin self-mining companies in North America, announced that the Company has changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, effective March 1, 2021.

A sum of 21127492 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 40.22M shares. Marathon Patent Group Inc. shares reached a high of $32.35 and dropped to a low of $28.20 until finishing in the latest session at $30.15.

The one-year MARA stock forecast points to a potential downside of -0.5.

Guru’s Opinion on Marathon Patent Group Inc. [MARA]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Marathon Patent Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 23, 2020, representing the official price target for Marathon Patent Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $11 to $8, while Northland Capital kept a Outperform rating on MARA stock. On June 12, 2015, analysts decreased their price target for MARA shares from 12 to 9.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marathon Patent Group Inc. is set at 5.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for MARA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1438.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 26.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19.

MARA Stock Performance Analysis:

Marathon Patent Group Inc. [MARA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -30.32. With this latest performance, MARA shares gained by 70.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1087.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3133.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MARA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.98 for Marathon Patent Group Inc. [MARA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.73, while it was recorded at 31.97 for the last single week of trading, and 7.36 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Marathon Patent Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marathon Patent Group Inc. [MARA] shares currently have an operating margin of -319.88 and a Gross Margin at -233.91. Marathon Patent Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -296.74.

Return on Total Capital for MARA is now -86.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -91.49. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -107.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -59.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Marathon Patent Group Inc. [MARA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 33.10. Additionally, MARA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 30.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Marathon Patent Group Inc. [MARA] managed to generate an average of -$1,172,355 per employee.Marathon Patent Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 27.80 and a Current Ratio set at 27.80.

MARA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MARA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marathon Patent Group Inc. go to 50.00%.

Marathon Patent Group Inc. [MARA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $323 million, or 11.40% of MARA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MARA stocks are: SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP with ownership of 3,463,333, which is approximately 348.897% of the company’s market cap and around 4.30% of the total institutional ownership; TOROSO INVESTMENTS, LLC, holding 1,271,417 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $38.33 million in MARA stocks shares; and GROUP ONE TRADING, L.P., currently with $36.78 million in MARA stock with ownership of nearly 648.076% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Marathon Patent Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 62 institutional holders increased their position in Marathon Patent Group Inc. [NASDAQ:MARA] by around 9,076,012 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 888,099 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 761,028 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,725,139 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MARA stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,092,106 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 405,701 shares during the same period.