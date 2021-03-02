Immunovant Inc. [IMVT] moved down -5.89: Why It’s Important

Immunovant Inc. [NASDAQ: IMVT] slipped around -0.93 points on Monday, while shares priced at $14.85 at the close of the session, down -5.89%. The company report on March 1, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Immunovant, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm.

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Immunovant, Inc. (“Immunovant” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ:IMVT) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company’s securities between October 2, 2019 and February 1, 2021, inclusive (the ”Class Period”), are encouraged to contact the firm before April 20, 2021.

Immunovant Inc. stock is now -67.85% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. IMVT Stock saw the intraday high of $16.2199 and lowest of $14.67 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 53.75, which means current price is +1.23% above from all time high which was touched on 01/11/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.10M shares, IMVT reached a trading volume of 3073004 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Immunovant Inc. [IMVT]?

UBS have made an estimate for Immunovant Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 28, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Guggenheim raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 12, 2020, representing the official price target for Immunovant Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $46, while Stifel analysts kept a Buy rating on IMVT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Immunovant Inc. is set at 2.61 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.26.

How has IMVT stock performed recently?

Immunovant Inc. [IMVT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.70. With this latest performance, IMVT shares dropped by -62.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IMVT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 22.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.51 for Immunovant Inc. [IMVT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.04, while it was recorded at 15.97 for the last single week of trading, and 34.75 for the last 200 days.

Immunovant Inc. [IMVT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Immunovant Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 26.00 and a Current Ratio set at 26.00.

Earnings analysis for Immunovant Inc. [IMVT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Immunovant Inc. posted -0.38/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.41/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IMVT.

Insider trade positions for Immunovant Inc. [IMVT]

There are presently around $622 million, or 41.70% of IMVT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IMVT stocks are: RTW INVESTMENTS, LP with ownership of 7,592,253, which is approximately 1.09% of the company’s market cap and around 57.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,799,587 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $71.27 million in IMVT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $57.6 million in IMVT stock with ownership of nearly 21.942% of the company’s market capitalization.

97 institutional holders increased their position in Immunovant Inc. [NASDAQ:IMVT] by around 8,612,837 shares. Additionally, 51 investors decreased positions by around 6,330,466 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 26,914,250 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 41,857,553 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IMVT stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,435,969 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 1,274,927 shares during the same period.