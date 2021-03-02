Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE] Is Currently -4.07 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [AMEX: GTE] traded at a low on 03/01/21, posting a -4.07 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.82. The company report on February 25, 2021 that Gran Tierra Energy, Inc. to Host Earnings Call.

Gran Tierra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:GTE) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings call to be held on February 25, 2021 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/74838.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 18566858 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. stands at 13.07% while the volatility over the past one month is 13.50%.

The market cap for GTE stock reached $314.43 million, with 366.98 million shares outstanding and 359.84 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 25.95M shares, GTE reached a trading volume of 18566858 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE]?

Peel Hunt have made an estimate for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 06, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 18, 2020, representing the official price target for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for GTE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.16.

How has GTE stock performed recently?

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.42. With this latest performance, GTE shares gained by 29.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 191.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GTE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.30 for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6121, while it was recorded at 0.8899 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3728 for the last 200 days.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE] shares currently have an operating margin of -33.37 and a Gross Margin at -21.66. Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -327.10.

Return on Total Capital for GTE is now -5.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -56.28. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -120.65, with Return on Assets sitting at -47.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 302.71. Additionally, GTE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 75.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 64.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 301.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 74.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE] managed to generate an average of -$2,416,047 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Gran Tierra Energy Inc. posted -0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -116.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GTE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE]

There are presently around $110 million, or 39.10% of GTE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GTE stocks are: GMT CAPITAL CORP with ownership of 63,522,353, which is approximately -23.262% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING S.A., holding 41,572,748 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $33.97 million in GTE stocks shares; and INGALLS & SNYDER LLC, currently with $4.28 million in GTE stock with ownership of nearly -6.176% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 20 institutional holders increased their position in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [AMEX:GTE] by around 4,830,288 shares. Additionally, 27 investors decreased positions by around 27,410,692 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 102,587,247 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 134,828,227 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GTE stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 992,581 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 3,596,618 shares during the same period.