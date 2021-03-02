Tuesday, March 2, 2021
GigCapital3 Inc. [GIK] Stock trading around $13.82 per share: What’s Next?

By Annabelle Farmer

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT): Keeping an Eye On The Long Term

Brandon Evans - 0
The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) has acquired rival Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE: CTB) for $2.8 billion. The takeover will...
Read more
Ticker Update

Armstrong Flooring Inc (AFI) Hitting the mark

Caleb Clifford - 0
Armstrong Flooring Inc (AFI) ‎stock got some oxygen when the company publicly announced to sell its production facility and real state property of theSouth...
Read more

GigCapital3 Inc. [NYSE: GIK] price surged by 17.22 percent to reach at $2.03. The company report on February 25, 2021 that Lightning eMotors to Present at Upcoming Investor Events.

Lightning eMotors (“Lightning eMotors” or the “Company”), a leading provider of specialty commercial electric vehicles for fleets, announced that the Company will participate in the following investor events:.

Deutsche Bank Startups Virtual “Bus Tour” on March 4.

A sum of 8224339 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.74M shares. GigCapital3 Inc. shares reached a high of $14.57 and dropped to a low of $11.895 until finishing in the latest session at $13.82.

Guru’s Opinion on GigCapital3 Inc. [GIK]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for GigCapital3 Inc. is set at 1.15

GIK Stock Performance Analysis:

GigCapital3 Inc. [GIK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.88. With this latest performance, GIK shares dropped by -6.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 39.74% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GIK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.43 for GigCapital3 Inc. [GIK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.23, while it was recorded at 12.68 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into GigCapital3 Inc. Fundamentals:

GigCapital3 Inc. [GIK] Insider Position Details

41 institutional holders increased their position in GigCapital3 Inc. [NYSE:GIK] by around 2,432,998 shares. Additionally, 30 investors decreased positions by around 9,574,712 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 7,516,396 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,491,314 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GIK stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,326,411 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 6,816,033 shares during the same period.

