Tuesday, March 2, 2021
GBS Inc. [GBS] Revenue clocked in at $0.41 million, up 6.89% YTD: What’s Next?

By Edison Baldwin

GBS Inc. [NASDAQ: GBS] gained 32.27% or 1.93 points to close at $7.91 with a heavy trading volume of 2918066 shares. The company report on February 18, 2021 that GBS Inc. Enters Sponsored Research Agreement with Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health To Accelerate Development of Saliva-Based Diagnostic Tests.

GBS Inc. (Nasdaq: GBS), a life sciences company that develops non-invasive, real-time point of care (POC) diagnostic tests for patients and their primary health practitioners, announced the execution of a sponsored research agreement with Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health to accelerate development of next-generation saliva-based diagnostic tests.

The sponsored research agreement marks a collaboration between GBS Inc. and the Johns Hopkins Environmental Health Microbiology and Immunology Laboratory in the Department of Environmental Health and Engineering at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, and the lab’s Salivary Biomarkers and Infectious Diseases Program.

If we look at the average trading volume of 558.55K shares, GBS reached to a volume of 2918066 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about GBS Inc. [GBS]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for GBS Inc. is set at 0.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for GBS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 231.40.

Trading performance analysis for GBS stock

GBS Inc. [GBS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.62.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GBS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.70 for GBS Inc. [GBS], while it was recorded at 6.64 for the last single week of trading.

GBS Inc. [GBS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

An analysis of insider ownership at GBS Inc. [GBS]

4 institutional holders increased their position in GBS Inc. [NASDAQ:GBS] by around 49,211 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 49,211 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GBS stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 49,211 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.

