Diana Shipping Inc. [DSX] Stock trading around $2.87 per share: What’s Next?

Diana Shipping Inc. [NYSE: DSX] loss -5.59% on the last trading session, reaching $2.87 price per share at the time. The company report on February 26, 2021 that Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for M/V Ismene.

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of dry bulk vessels, announced that, through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, it has entered into a time charter contract with Tongli Shipping Pte. Ltd., for one of its Panamax dry bulk vessels, the m/v Ismene. The gross charter rate is US$16,500 per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties, for a period until minimum October 15, 2021 up to maximum December 15, 2021. The charter is expected to commence on March 7, 2021. The m/v Ismene was chartered, as previously announced, to Phaethon International Company AG, at a gross charter rate of US$10,800 per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

The “Ismene” is a 77,901 dwt Panamax dry bulk vessel built in 2013.

Diana Shipping Inc. represents 85.75 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $257.93 million with the latest information. DSX stock price has been found in the range of $2.8301 to $3.12.

If compared to the average trading volume of 887.49K shares, DSX reached a trading volume of 1030160 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Diana Shipping Inc. [DSX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DSX shares is $4.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DSX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Pareto have made an estimate for Diana Shipping Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on February 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Diana Shipping Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $2.25 to $3.50, while Stifel kept a Buy rating on DSX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Diana Shipping Inc. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for DSX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for DSX in the course of the last twelve months was 8.99.

Trading performance analysis for DSX stock

Diana Shipping Inc. [DSX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.97. With this latest performance, DSX shares gained by 28.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 103.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DSX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.86 for Diana Shipping Inc. [DSX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.46, while it was recorded at 2.95 for the last single week of trading, and 1.75 for the last 200 days.

Diana Shipping Inc. [DSX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Diana Shipping Inc. [DSX] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.37 and a Gross Margin at +16.13. Diana Shipping Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -79.06.

Return on Total Capital for DSX is now -0.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.48. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -26.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Diana Shipping Inc. [DSX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 98.07. Additionally, DSX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 98.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.51.

Diana Shipping Inc. [DSX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Diana Shipping Inc. posted -0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -140.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DSX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Diana Shipping Inc. go to 5.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Diana Shipping Inc. [DSX]

There are presently around $62 million, or 23.20% of DSX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DSX stocks are: KOPERNIK GLOBAL INVESTORS, LLC with ownership of 6,331,923, which is approximately 5.783% of the company’s market cap and around 17.80% of the total institutional ownership; HOSKING PARTNERS LLP, holding 5,724,407 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.43 million in DSX stocks shares; and RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LTD., currently with $9.14 million in DSX stock with ownership of nearly -8.505% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Diana Shipping Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 20 institutional holders increased their position in Diana Shipping Inc. [NYSE:DSX] by around 1,601,523 shares. Additionally, 19 investors decreased positions by around 2,105,717 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 17,843,771 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,551,011 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DSX stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 564,976 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 873,010 shares during the same period.