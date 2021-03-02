CPS Technologies Corporation [CPSH] moved down -4.24: Why It’s Important

CPS Technologies Corporation [NASDAQ: CPSH] slipped around -0.84 points on Monday, while shares priced at $18.95 at the close of the session, down -4.24%. The company report on February 27, 2021 that CPS Technologies Corporation Conference Call Replay.

CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CPSH) has posted the recording of its February 24, 2021 Investor Call on its website. A brief summary of the call including the minute and second mark in which specific topics are discussed appears below.

Grant Bennett introductory comments.

CPS Technologies Corporation stock is now 581.65% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CPSH Stock saw the intraday high of $21.2783 and lowest of $18.81 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 30.00, which means current price is +643.14% above from all time high which was touched on 02/04/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.58M shares, CPSH reached a trading volume of 1023576 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CPS Technologies Corporation [CPSH]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for CPS Technologies Corporation is set at 3.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPSH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 38.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

How has CPSH stock performed recently?

CPS Technologies Corporation [CPSH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.33. With this latest performance, CPSH shares gained by 165.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1048.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1215.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPSH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.58 for CPS Technologies Corporation [CPSH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.07, while it was recorded at 19.76 for the last single week of trading, and 4.17 for the last 200 days.

CPS Technologies Corporation [CPSH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CPS Technologies Corporation [CPSH] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.78 and a Gross Margin at +11.83. CPS Technologies Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.97.

Return on Total Capital for CPSH is now -9.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.41. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CPS Technologies Corporation [CPSH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 26.65. Additionally, CPSH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CPS Technologies Corporation [CPSH] managed to generate an average of -$4,199 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.45.CPS Technologies Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Insider trade positions for CPS Technologies Corporation [CPSH]

There are presently around $16 million, or 6.50% of CPSH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CPSH stocks are: CIBC PRIVATE WEALTH GROUP, LLC with ownership of 245,092, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 11.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 189,782 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.6 million in CPSH stocks shares; and ESSEX INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO LLC, currently with $2.1 million in CPSH stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

7 institutional holders increased their position in CPS Technologies Corporation [NASDAQ:CPSH] by around 211,616 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 149,116 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 508,321 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 869,053 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CPSH stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 177,902 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 54,716 shares during the same period.