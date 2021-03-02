CLPS Incorporation [CLPS] is 54.93% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

CLPS Incorporation [NASDAQ: CLPS] loss -19.76% or -1.16 points to close at $4.71 with a heavy trading volume of 3127864 shares. The company report on March 1, 2021 that CLPS Incorporation Announces Pricing of Approximately $16.0 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-The-Market.

CLPS Incorporation (Nasdaq: CLPS) (“CLPS” or “the Company”), announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement on February 28, 2021 with certain accredited investors to purchase approximately $16.0 million worth of its common stock and warrants in a registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.

Under the terms of the securities purchase agreement, the Company has agreed to sell 2,666,666 shares of the Company’s common stock and issue unregistered warrants to purchase up to an additional 2,666,666 shares of common stock in a concurrent private placement transaction. The warrants will be exercisable immediately upon the date of issuance and have an exercise price of $6.00. The warrants will expire 5.5 years from the date of issuance. The purchase price for one share of common stock and one corresponding warrant will be $6.00. The gross proceeds to the Company from the registered direct offering are estimated to be approximately $16.0 million before deducting the placement agent’s fees and other estimated offering expenses. The registered direct offering is expected to close on or about March 3, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

It opened the trading session at $5.61, the shares rose to $5.70 and dropped to $4.58, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CLPS points out that the company has recorded 29.40% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -190.74% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.75M shares, CLPS reached to a volume of 3127864 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CLPS Incorporation is set at 1.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLPS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.73.

CLPS Incorporation [CLPS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -38.51. With this latest performance, CLPS shares gained by 35.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 93.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.86 for CLPS Incorporation [CLPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.18, while it was recorded at 6.26 for the last single week of trading, and 3.16 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CLPS Incorporation [CLPS] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.43 and a Gross Margin at +34.80. CLPS Incorporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.29.

Return on Total Capital for CLPS is now 4.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.20. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.21, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CLPS Incorporation [CLPS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.99. Additionally, CLPS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CLPS Incorporation [CLPS] managed to generate an average of $1,070 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.29.CLPS Incorporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

There are presently around $1 million, or 1.80% of CLPS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLPS stocks are: ANSON FUNDS MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 81,814, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 69.69% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 64,519 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.3 million in CLPS stocks shares; and TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP, currently with $0.28 million in CLPS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

7 institutional holders increased their position in CLPS Incorporation [NASDAQ:CLPS] by around 239,758 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 35,036 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 17,935 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 292,729 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLPS stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 174,435 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 34,719 shares during the same period.