Tuesday, March 2, 2021
Cloopen Group Holding Limited [RAAS] Stock trading around $22.29 per share: What’s Next?

By Annabelle Farmer

Cloopen Group Holding Limited [NYSE: RAAS] closed the trading session at $22.29 on 03/01/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $19.80, while the highest price level was $22.97. The company report on February 9, 2021 that Cloopen Group Holding Limited Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (“Cloopen” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RAAS), a leading multi-capability cloud-based communications solution provider in China, announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 20,000,000 American depositary shares (“ADSs”), each representing two (2) Class A ordinary shares of the Company, at a price to the public of US$16.00 per ADS for a total offering size of US$320.0 million, assuming the underwriters do not exercise their option to purchase additional ADSs. The ADSs are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “RAAS.” The offering is expected to close on February 11, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

The Company has granted the underwriters an option, exercisable within 30 days from the date of the final prospectus, to purchase up to an aggregate of 3,000,000 additional ADSs.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.38M shares, RAAS reached to a volume of 1681041 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cloopen Group Holding Limited [RAAS]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cloopen Group Holding Limited is set at 6.90

RAAS stock trade performance evaluation

Cloopen Group Holding Limited [RAAS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.87.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited [RAAS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Cloopen Group Holding Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

