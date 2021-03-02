CleanSpark Inc. [CLSK] stock Reiterated by H.C. Wainwright analyst, price target now $50

CleanSpark Inc. [NASDAQ: CLSK] price surged by 18.93 percent to reach at $4.53. The company report on March 1, 2021 that The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of CLSK, AZN and APA.

The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Cleanspark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)Class Period: December 31, 2020 – January 14, 2021Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 22, 2021.

A sum of 1881280 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.18M shares. CleanSpark Inc. shares reached a high of $29.19 and dropped to a low of $25.05 until finishing in the latest session at $28.46.

Guru’s Opinion on CleanSpark Inc. [CLSK]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for CleanSpark Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price from $18 to $24. The new note on the price target was released on December 11, 2020, representing the official price target for CleanSpark Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CleanSpark Inc. is set at 4.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLSK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 62.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.05.

CLSK Stock Performance Analysis:

CleanSpark Inc. [CLSK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.07. With this latest performance, CLSK shares gained by 11.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 188.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 994.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLSK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.52 for CleanSpark Inc. [CLSK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.98, while it was recorded at 26.24 for the last single week of trading, and 13.07 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CleanSpark Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CleanSpark Inc. [CLSK] shares currently have an operating margin of -151.00 and a Gross Margin at -75.07. CleanSpark Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -232.79.

Return on Total Capital for CLSK is now -77.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -120.06. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -132.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -102.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CleanSpark Inc. [CLSK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.49. Additionally, CLSK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CleanSpark Inc. [CLSK] managed to generate an average of -$376,551 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.CleanSpark Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.20 and a Current Ratio set at 7.20.

CLSK Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CleanSpark Inc. posted -1.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -6.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLSK.

CleanSpark Inc. [CLSK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $114 million, or 16.70% of CLSK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLSK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 963,509, which is approximately 18.15% of the company’s market cap and around 3.30% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 774,227 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.04 million in CLSK stocks shares; and FNY INVESTMENT ADVISERS, LLC, currently with $13.5 million in CLSK stock with ownership of nearly -11.469% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CleanSpark Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 48 institutional holders increased their position in CleanSpark Inc. [NASDAQ:CLSK] by around 1,963,124 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 217,295 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 1,838,232 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,018,651 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLSK stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 621,695 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 149,167 shares during the same period.