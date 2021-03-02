Citigroup slashes price target on Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] – find out why.

Qurate Retail Inc. [NASDAQ: QRTEA] loss -5.48% or -0.68 points to close at $11.74 with a heavy trading volume of 5802466 shares. The company report on March 2, 2021 that Qurate Retail, Inc. to Present at Deutsche Bank Media, Internet and Telecom Conference.

Qurate Retail, Inc. (“Qurate Retail”) (Nasdaq: QRTEA, QRTEB, QRTEP) announced that Greg Maffei, Executive Chairman of Qurate Retail, will be presenting at the Deutsche Bank Media, Internet and Telecom Conference on Monday, March 8th at 4:00 p.m. E.S.T. During his presentation, Mr. Maffei may make observations regarding the company’s financial performance and outlook, as well as other forward looking matters.

The presentation will be broadcast live via the Internet. All interested persons should visit the Qurate Retail website at http://qurateretail.com/events to register for the webcast. An archive of the webcast will also be available on this website for 180 days after appropriate filings have been made with the SEC.

It opened the trading session at $12.605, the shares rose to $12.67 and dropped to $11.72, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for QRTEA points out that the company has recorded 64.16% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -502.05% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.06M shares, QRTEA reached to a volume of 5802466 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QRTEA shares is $14.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QRTEA stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Qurate Retail Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $7 to $9. The new note on the price target was released on November 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Qurate Retail Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $10 to $9, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on QRTEA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Qurate Retail Inc. is set at 0.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for QRTEA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for QRTEA in the course of the last twelve months was 2.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for QRTEA stock

Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.31. With this latest performance, QRTEA shares dropped by -7.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 64.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 165.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QRTEA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.18 for Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.98, while it was recorded at 12.26 for the last single week of trading, and 8.45 for the last 200 days.

Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.09 and a Gross Margin at +24.38. Qurate Retail Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.49.

Return on Total Capital for QRTEA is now 13.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.05. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 192.77. Additionally, QRTEA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 65.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 220.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.23.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.83.Qurate Retail Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Qurate Retail Inc. posted 0.27/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.3/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -10.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QRTEA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Qurate Retail Inc. go to 5.40%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA]

There are presently around $4,273 million, or 96.40% of QRTEA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QRTEA stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 59,343,040, which is approximately -3.212% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 34,681,568 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $407.16 million in QRTEA stocks shares; and AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC, currently with $265.44 million in QRTEA stock with ownership of nearly 17.881% of the company’s market capitalization.

179 institutional holders increased their position in Qurate Retail Inc. [NASDAQ:QRTEA] by around 29,828,714 shares. Additionally, 167 investors decreased positions by around 34,581,420 shares, while 61 investors held positions by with 299,557,955 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 363,968,089 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QRTEA stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,342,605 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 3,504,478 shares during the same period.