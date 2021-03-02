Berenberg slashes price target on Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] – find out why.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NYSE: NCLH] closed the trading session at $29.56 on 02/26/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $28.32, while the highest price level was $29.94. The company report on February 25, 2021 that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides Business Update.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) (together with NCL Corporation Ltd., “Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings”, “Norwegian” or the “Company”) reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020 and provided a business update.

“While 2020 has been without a doubt the most challenging year in the Company’s 50 plus year history, our team responded to the unprecedented environment with swift and decisive action. Our Company demonstrated once again its adaptability and resiliency, underscored by the unwavering commitment and dedication from our team members across the globe,” said Frank Del Rio, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. “Looking ahead, we are encouraged by the accelerating rollout of vaccines, the progress towards herd immunity and the strong demand for future cruise vacations.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 16.24 percent and weekly performance of 10.09 percent. The stock has been moved at 88.04 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 25.63 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 31.09 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 19.65M shares, NCLH reached to a volume of 19787176 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NCLH shares is $23.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NCLH stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 12, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 25, 2020, representing the official price target for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $14 to $13, while SunTrust kept a Hold rating on NCLH stock. On July 14, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for NCLH shares from 21 to 17.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. is set at 1.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for NCLH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.67.

NCLH stock trade performance evaluation

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.09. With this latest performance, NCLH shares gained by 25.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 88.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NCLH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.11 for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.06, while it was recorded at 29.35 for the last single week of trading, and 19.41 for the last 200 days.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] shares currently have an operating margin of -146.60 and a Gross Margin at -88.37. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -313.50.

Return on Total Capital for NCLH is now -12.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -27.85. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -73.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 271.15. Additionally, NCLH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 64.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 268.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 72.28.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 26.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. posted -0.99/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.5/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -98.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NCLH.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,937 million, or 54.90% of NCLH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NCLH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 32,488,699, which is approximately 13.084% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,175,194 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $507.7 million in NCLH stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $302.19 million in NCLH stock with ownership of nearly 17159.712% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 343 institutional holders increased their position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NYSE:NCLH] by around 49,933,808 shares. Additionally, 154 investors decreased positions by around 22,083,267 shares, while 54 investors held positions by with 95,015,147 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 167,032,222 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NCLH stock had 166 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,559,222 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 5,445,792 shares during the same period.