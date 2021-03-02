Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [ATOS] moved up 4.78: Why It’s Important

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ATOS] traded at a high on 03/01/21, posting a 4.78 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.85. The company report on February 25, 2021 that Atossa Therapeutics Announces Final Results from Phase 1 Clinical Study Showing Safety and Tolerability of AT-301 Nasal Spray Being Developed for COVID-19.

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATOS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company seeking to discover and develop innovative medicines in areas of significant unmet medical need in oncology and infectious diseases, with a current focus on breast cancer and COVID-19, announced final results from its Phase 1 double-blinded, randomized, placebo-controlled clinical study using Atossa’s proprietary drug candidate AT-301 administered by nasal spray. AT-301 was considered to be safe and well tolerated in healthy male and female participants in this study at two different dose levels over 14 days. AT-301 is being developed for at home use for patients recently diagnosed with COVID-19. There are currently no FDA-approved therapies to treat COVID-19 at home.

Final analysis of the data from the study indicates that there were no serious adverse events, no discontinuations, no bronchospasms, and only one subject of the 32 subjects in the study experienced adverse events that were considered moderate in severity and all other adverse events were considered mild. Atossa’s assessment is that AT-301 nasal spray was safe and well tolerated in this study. The most common treatment-related adverse events observed with AT-301 treatment with either single or multiple doses were nasal discomfort and sneezing.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 17944220 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Atossa Therapeutics Inc. stands at 17.70% while the volatility over the past one month is 14.87%.

The market cap for ATOS stock reached $203.99 million, with 71.57 million shares outstanding and 71.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 22.68M shares, ATOS reached a trading volume of 17944220 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [ATOS]?

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Atossa Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2018.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Atossa Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.52 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.13.

How has ATOS stock performed recently?

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [ATOS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.73. With this latest performance, ATOS shares gained by 37.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 135.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.49 for Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [ATOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.07, while it was recorded at 2.76 for the last single week of trading, and 2.46 for the last 200 days.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [ATOS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for ATOS is now -156.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -156.92. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -157.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -131.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [ATOS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.38. Additionally, ATOS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.35. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [ATOS] managed to generate an average of -$2,873,296 per employee.Atossa Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.20 and a Current Ratio set at 7.20.

Earnings analysis for Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [ATOS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Atossa Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.26/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.33/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 21.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATOS.

Insider trade positions for Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [ATOS]

There are presently around $4 million, or 5.40% of ATOS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATOS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 518,109, which is approximately 148.022% of the company’s market cap and around 0.12% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 492,800 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.4 million in ATOS stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $0.79 million in ATOS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Atossa Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:ATOS] by around 1,080,042 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 236,849 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 247,382 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,564,273 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATOS stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 276,604 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 103,019 shares during the same period.