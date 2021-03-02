Assertio Holdings Inc. [ASRT] gain 177.57% so far this year. What now?

Assertio Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: ASRT] jumped around 0.14 points on Monday, while shares priced at $0.99 at the close of the session, up 16.37%. The company report on March 2, 2021 that Assertio Holdings, Inc. to Present at Virtual Roth Conference on Monday, March 15, 2021.

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (“Assertio” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ASRT) announced that Dan Peisert, President and Chief Executive Officer of Assertio, will present at and participate in investor meetings at the 33rd Annual Roth Conference, held virtually, on Monday, March 15, 2021.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

The presentation will take place at 5:00 pm ET and a live audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed through the investor section of the Company’s website at https://investor.assertiotx.com/events-and-presentations.

Assertio Holdings Inc. stock is now 177.57% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ASRT Stock saw the intraday high of $1.05 and lowest of $0.88 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1.45, which means current price is +166.83% above from all time high which was touched on 02/09/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 15.06M shares, ASRT reached a trading volume of 18617635 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Assertio Holdings Inc. [ASRT]?

Mizuho have made an estimate for Assertio Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 30, 2018.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Assertio Holdings Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.55.

How has ASRT stock performed recently?

Assertio Holdings Inc. [ASRT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.94. With this latest performance, ASRT shares gained by 55.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.86 for Assertio Holdings Inc. [ASRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7050, while it was recorded at 0.9374 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7297 for the last 200 days.

Assertio Holdings Inc. [ASRT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Assertio Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for Assertio Holdings Inc. [ASRT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Assertio Holdings Inc. posted -0.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -200.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ASRT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Assertio Holdings Inc. go to 25.00%.

Insider trade positions for Assertio Holdings Inc. [ASRT]

There are presently around $38 million, or 23.60% of ASRT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ASRT stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 6,522,314, which is approximately 0.003% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; HIGHBRIDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 6,158,759 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.12 million in ASRT stocks shares; and ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $3.04 million in ASRT stock with ownership of nearly -12.059% of the company’s market capitalization.

18 institutional holders increased their position in Assertio Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:ASRT] by around 3,273,895 shares. Additionally, 38 investors decreased positions by around 12,503,948 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 22,155,383 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 37,933,226 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ASRT stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 69,006 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 6,259,152 shares during the same period.