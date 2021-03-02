ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited [ASLN] moved up 18.51: Why It’s Important

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited [NASDAQ: ASLN] closed the trading session at $5.25 on 03/01/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $5.06, while the highest price level was $6.75. The company report on March 2, 2021 that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Announces Proposed Public Offering of American Depositary Shares.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ASLN), a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments to transform the lives of patients, announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of $60.0 million of its American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) representing ordinary shares. In addition, ASLAN expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $9.0 million of ADSs in the public offering on the same terms and conditions. All ADSs to be sold in the offering will be offered by ASLAN. The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

ASLAN expects to use the net proceeds from the offering, together with its existing cash and cash equivalents, primarily to fund its planned ASLAN004 Phase 2b dose-range finding trial in moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis patients. ASLAN is also required to repay $2.25 million of principal amount plus accrued and unpaid interest under its loan facilities entered into in October and November 2019 with the net proceeds from this offering. The remainder of the net proceeds, if any, will be used to fund new and other ongoing research and development activities, working capital and other general corporate purposes.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 186.89 percent and weekly performance of 42.66 percent. The stock has been moved at 243.14 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 133.33 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 180.75 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 824.19K shares, ASLN reached to a volume of 52226619 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited [ASLN]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 14, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited is set at 0.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASLN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 892.76.

ASLN stock trade performance evaluation

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited [ASLN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 42.66. With this latest performance, ASLN shares gained by 133.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 243.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 191.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASLN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 77.24 for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited [ASLN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.64, while it was recorded at 4.21 for the last single week of trading, and 1.98 for the last 200 days.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited [ASLN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited [ASLN] shares currently have an operating margin of -751.87 and a Gross Margin at +71.55. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1570.52.

Return on Total Capital for ASLN is now -75.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -161.41. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -326.19, with Return on Assets sitting at -123.62. Additionally, ASLN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 110.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 78.75.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited [ASLN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited posted -0.9/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -429.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ASLN.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited [ASLN]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited [NASDAQ:ASLN] by around 2,984,444 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 102,388 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 3,203,977 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,290,809 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ASLN stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,298,901 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 102,388 shares during the same period.