Apollo Endosurgery Inc. [APEN] Is Currently 30.06 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Apollo Endosurgery Inc. [NASDAQ: APEN] gained 30.06% or 1.41 points to close at $6.10 with a heavy trading volume of 42186936 shares. The company report on March 1, 2021 that Apollo Endosurgery Receives FDA Breakthrough Device Designation for the Orbera(R) Intragastric Balloon for Treatment of Patients with NASH.

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (“Apollo”) (NASDAQ:APEN), a global leader in minimally invasive medical devices for gastrointestinal and bariatric procedures, announced that it has received a Breakthrough Device Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the Orbera® Intragastric Balloon, specifically for the indication for use in treating patients with BMI between 30-40 kg

Non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) is a severe form of fatty liver disease, which is associated with liver inflammation and can progress to cirrhosis and liver failure. Patients with NASH have an increased risk of morbidity and mortality from liver-related causes, and NASH is one of the top three conditions leading to liver transplant.1 The adult US NASH population having a BMI between 30-40 kg/m2 is approximately 10 million, and while there are currently no FDA approved treatments for NASH, weight loss is the recommended treatment and essential for meaningful improvement in NASH. Current treatment guidelines aim for 7-10% Total Body Weight Loss (TBWL). With this degree of weight loss, NASH histologic characteristics improve in a significant percentage of patients, with resolution of liver inflammation, fat leaving the liver, and regression of fibrosis over time. However, patients typically fail to achieve these requisite levels of weight loss using lifestyle management programs alone.

It opened the trading session at $6.07, the shares rose to $7.96 and dropped to $5.36, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for APEN points out that the company has recorded 306.67% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -391.94% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 225.30K shares, APEN reached to a volume of 42186936 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APEN shares is $7.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Apollo Endosurgery Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 28, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on January 02, 2019, representing the official price target for Apollo Endosurgery Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apollo Endosurgery Inc. is set at 0.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for APEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 23.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.43.

Apollo Endosurgery Inc. [APEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 28.42. With this latest performance, APEN shares gained by 39.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 306.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 130.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.69 for Apollo Endosurgery Inc. [APEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.27, while it was recorded at 4.96 for the last single week of trading, and 2.50 for the last 200 days.

Apollo Endosurgery Inc. [APEN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Apollo Endosurgery Inc. [APEN] shares currently have an operating margin of -37.56 and a Gross Margin at +44.03. Apollo Endosurgery Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -53.77.

Return on Total Capital for APEN is now -25.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -51.65. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -509.60, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Apollo Endosurgery Inc. [APEN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 893.63. Additionally, APEN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 89.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 77.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 874.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 87.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Apollo Endosurgery Inc. [APEN] managed to generate an average of -$143,108 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.Apollo Endosurgery Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.10 and a Current Ratio set at 5.00.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Apollo Endosurgery Inc. posted -0.49/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.49/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APEN.

There are presently around $79 million, or 67.10% of APEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APEN stocks are: CPMG INC with ownership of 3,109,512, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.40% of the total institutional ownership; STONEPINE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 2,326,165 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.19 million in APEN stocks shares; and NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $13.96 million in APEN stock with ownership of nearly 19.608% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Apollo Endosurgery Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 15 institutional holders increased their position in Apollo Endosurgery Inc. [NASDAQ:APEN] by around 2,557,551 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 670,829 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 9,798,209 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,026,589 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APEN stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 131,460 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 328,335 shares during the same period.