Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY] stock Upgrade by Keefe Bruyette analyst, price target now $9

In accordance with the terms of Annaly’s 6.95% Series F Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (“Series F Preferred Stock”), the Board has declared a Series F Preferred Stock cash dividend for the first quarter of 2021 of $0.434375 per share of Series F Preferred Stock.

In accordance with the terms of Annaly’s 6.50% Series G Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (“Series G Preferred Stock”), the Board has declared a Series G Preferred Stock cash dividend for the first quarter of 2021 of $0.40625 per share of Series G Preferred Stock.

A sum of 17484436 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 14.08M shares. Annaly Capital Management Inc. shares reached a high of $8.44 and dropped to a low of $8.23 until finishing in the latest session at $8.31.

The one-year NLY stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.87. The average equity rating for NLY stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NLY shares is $9.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NLY stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Annaly Capital Management Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 18, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Annaly Capital Management Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while Argus analysts kept a Buy rating on NLY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Annaly Capital Management Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for NLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 31.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.89.

NLY Stock Performance Analysis:

Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.36. With this latest performance, NLY shares gained by 1.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.20 for Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.36, while it was recorded at 8.37 for the last single week of trading, and 7.49 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Annaly Capital Management Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.29 and a Gross Margin at +98.47. Annaly Capital Management Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -60.03.

Return on Total Capital for NLY is now -0.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.88. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.98, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 513.11. Additionally, NLY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 83.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 81.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 56.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY] managed to generate an average of -$4,950,906 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.

NLY Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Annaly Capital Management Inc. posted 0.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.21/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Annaly Capital Management Inc. go to -3.25%.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,196 million, or 47.00% of NLY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NLY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 122,261,012, which is approximately -0.555% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 107,569,802 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $893.9 million in NLY stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $260.89 million in NLY stock with ownership of nearly -6.335% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Annaly Capital Management Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 348 institutional holders increased their position in Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NYSE:NLY] by around 50,649,796 shares. Additionally, 299 investors decreased positions by around 57,655,771 shares, while 125 investors held positions by with 516,915,869 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 625,221,436 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NLY stock had 117 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,482,224 shares, while 78 institutional investors sold positions of 23,109,115 shares during the same period.