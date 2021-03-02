Alexco Resource Corp. [AXU] Stock trading around $2.66 per share: What’s Next?

Alexco Resource Corp. [AMEX: AXU] loss -4.66% or -0.13 points to close at $2.66 with a heavy trading volume of 1579121 shares. The company report on February 25, 2021 that Alexco to Release Full Year 2020 Results on March 11, 2021.

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSE American: AXU) (TSX: AXU) (“Alexco” or the “Company”) announced that it will release its full year 2020 financial results after market close on Thursday, March 11, 2021. Management will host an audio webcast conference call to review those results on Friday, March 12, 2021 at 1:00 pm Eastern Time (10:00 am Pacific Time). To participate in the live call, please use one of the following methods:.

It opened the trading session at $2.82, the shares rose to $2.85 and dropped to $2.60, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AXU points out that the company has recorded -3.62% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -269.44% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.45M shares, AXU reached to a volume of 1579121 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Alexco Resource Corp. [AXU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AXU shares is $3.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AXU stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Alexco Resource Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 02, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Alliance Global Partners raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Alexco Resource Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $2.75, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on AXU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alexco Resource Corp. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for AXU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 58.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.22.

Trading performance analysis for AXU stock

Alexco Resource Corp. [AXU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.52. With this latest performance, AXU shares dropped by -2.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 78.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AXU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.19 for Alexco Resource Corp. [AXU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.89, while it was recorded at 2.89 for the last single week of trading, and 2.63 for the last 200 days.

Alexco Resource Corp. [AXU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alexco Resource Corp. [AXU] shares currently have an operating margin of -44.97 and a Gross Margin at +13.40. Alexco Resource Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -30.52.

Return on Total Capital for AXU is now -10.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.30. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.33, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alexco Resource Corp. [AXU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.14. Additionally, AXU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Alexco Resource Corp. [AXU] managed to generate an average of -$77,522 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.Alexco Resource Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.90 and a Current Ratio set at 4.50.

Alexco Resource Corp. [AXU]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Alexco Resource Corp. posted -0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -300.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AXU.

An analysis of insider ownership at Alexco Resource Corp. [AXU]

There are presently around $88 million, or 34.00% of AXU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AXU stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 7,867,254, which is approximately 7.937% of the company’s market cap and around 7.20% of the total institutional ownership; MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS (UK) LTD, holding 6,988,757 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.59 million in AXU stocks shares; and JUPITER ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD, currently with $18.11 million in AXU stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

31 institutional holders increased their position in Alexco Resource Corp. [AMEX:AXU] by around 9,805,257 shares. Additionally, 23 investors decreased positions by around 2,219,673 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 21,009,218 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 33,034,148 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AXU stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,324,668 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 1,223,468 shares during the same period.