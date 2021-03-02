AIkido Pharma Inc. [AIKI] gain 52.26% so far this year. What now?

AIkido Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ: AIKI] traded at a high on 03/01/21, posting a 11.76 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.33. The company report on March 1, 2021 that AIkido Pharma Inc. to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference (Virtual Event).

AIkido Pharma Inc. (Nasdaq: AIKI) (“AIkido” or the “Company”) announced it will be featured as a presenting company at the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference, a virtual conference held March 9-10, 2021. The Company will showcase an updated Investor Presentation and discuss some of its new technology. Darrell Dotson, Vice President and General Counsel, of AIkido Pharma Inc. will present for the Company.

If you are an institutional investor, and would like to attend the Company’s presentation, please click on the following link (https://hcwevents.com/globalconference/) to register for the conference.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 15516338 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of AIkido Pharma Inc. stands at 16.38% while the volatility over the past one month is 14.84%.

The market cap for AIKI stock reached $112.44 million, with 34.99 million shares outstanding and 34.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 17.76M shares, AIKI reached a trading volume of 15516338 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AIkido Pharma Inc. [AIKI]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for AIkido Pharma Inc. is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for AIKI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12493.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.32.

How has AIKI stock performed recently?

AIkido Pharma Inc. [AIKI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.33. With this latest performance, AIKI shares dropped by -6.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 101.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AIKI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.41 for AIkido Pharma Inc. [AIKI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2402, while it was recorded at 1.2660 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8494 for the last 200 days.

AIkido Pharma Inc. [AIKI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AIkido Pharma Inc. [AIKI] shares currently have an operating margin of -63166.67. AIkido Pharma Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -46477.78.

Return on Total Capital for AIKI is now -50.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -36.97. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -36.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AIkido Pharma Inc. [AIKI] managed to generate an average of -$1,394,333 per employee.AIkido Pharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 59.60 and a Current Ratio set at 59.60.

Insider trade positions for AIkido Pharma Inc. [AIKI]

There are presently around $1 million, or 3.20% of AIKI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AIKI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 144,440, which is approximately 41% of the company’s market cap and around 5.62% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 138,246 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.18 million in AIKI stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $0.12 million in AIKI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AIkido Pharma Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in AIkido Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ:AIKI] by around 318,618 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 258,618 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 36,708 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 613,944 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AIKI stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 211,632 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 159,135 shares during the same period.