Zynga Inc. [ZNGA] Stock trading around $11.15 per share: What’s Next?

Zynga Inc. [NASDAQ: ZNGA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.00% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -8.46%. The company report on February 11, 2021 that Zynga Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results.

Reports Highest Quarterly and Annual Revenue and Bookings in Zynga History.

Generates Record Quarterly and Annual Operating Cash Flow.

Over the last 12 months, ZNGA stock rose by 65.19%. The one-year Zynga Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.49. The average equity rating for ZNGA stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $11.91 billion, with 1.08 billion shares outstanding and 1.01 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 24.43M shares, ZNGA stock reached a trading volume of 30034140 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Zynga Inc. [ZNGA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZNGA shares is $13.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZNGA stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Zynga Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Zynga Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while MKM Partners analysts kept a Buy rating on ZNGA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zynga Inc. is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZNGA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZNGA in the course of the last twelve months was 48.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

ZNGA Stock Performance Analysis:

Zynga Inc. [ZNGA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.46. With this latest performance, ZNGA shares gained by 12.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 65.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZNGA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.38 for Zynga Inc. [ZNGA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.37, while it was recorded at 11.31 for the last single week of trading, and 9.38 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Zynga Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zynga Inc. [ZNGA] shares currently have an operating margin of -18.75 and a Gross Margin at +58.89. Zynga Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -21.74.

Return on Total Capital for ZNGA is now -10.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.22. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zynga Inc. [ZNGA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 48.63. Additionally, ZNGA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 48.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.29.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.Zynga Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

ZNGA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Zynga Inc. posted 0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 20.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZNGA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zynga Inc. go to 12.61%.

Zynga Inc. [ZNGA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $9,332 million, or 80.00% of ZNGA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZNGA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 93,421,512, which is approximately -1.318% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, holding 80,334,536 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $895.73 million in ZNGA stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $809.02 million in ZNGA stock with ownership of nearly 20.473% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zynga Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 272 institutional holders increased their position in Zynga Inc. [NASDAQ:ZNGA] by around 160,968,722 shares. Additionally, 208 investors decreased positions by around 137,857,390 shares, while 73 investors held positions by with 538,168,985 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 836,995,097 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZNGA stock had 115 new institutional investments in for a total of 37,302,343 shares, while 72 institutional investors sold positions of 50,327,836 shares during the same period.