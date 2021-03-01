ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. [ZIOP] Stock trading around $5.33 per share: What’s Next?

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ: ZIOP] price surged by 14.62 percent to reach at $0.68. The company report on February 26, 2021 that Ziopharm Oncology Provides Leadership and Corporate Updates; Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results.

Heidi Hagen Appointed Interim Chief Executive Officer Replacing Dr. Laurence Cooper; Search for Permanent CEO Initiated.

Dr. Laurence Cooper Expected to Continue with Company in a Scientific Advisory Role.

A sum of 6656132 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.87M shares. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. shares reached a high of $5.57 and dropped to a low of $4.78 until finishing in the latest session at $5.33.

Guru’s Opinion on ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. [ZIOP]:

Jefferies have made an estimate for ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 19, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on March 04, 2020, representing the official price target for ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. is set at 0.49 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.72.

ZIOP Stock Performance Analysis:

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. [ZIOP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.39. With this latest performance, ZIOP shares gained by 25.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 94.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 78.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZIOP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.79 for ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. [ZIOP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.81, while it was recorded at 4.89 for the last single week of trading, and 3.12 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -73.04, with Return on Assets sitting at -62.61.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.00 and a Current Ratio set at 8.00.

ZIOP Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. posted -0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -12.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZIOP.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. [ZIOP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $594 million, or 57.10% of ZIOP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZIOP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 18,560,333, which is approximately 23.859% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,969,421 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $85.12 million in ZIOP stocks shares; and MSD PARTNERS, L.P., currently with $80.76 million in ZIOP stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 65 institutional holders increased their position in ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ:ZIOP] by around 10,053,098 shares. Additionally, 78 investors decreased positions by around 6,181,139 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 95,246,086 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 111,480,323 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZIOP stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,324,658 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 918,166 shares during the same period.