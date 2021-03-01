Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. [XTNT] moved up 124.35: Why It’s Important

Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. [AMEX: XTNT] jumped around 2.4 points on Friday, while shares priced at $4.33 at the close of the session, up 124.35%. The company report on February 27, 2021 that Xtant Medical Comments on Trading Activity of its Stock.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: XTNT, the “Company”), a global medical technology company focused on surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders, announced that it is not aware of any material, undisclosed corporate developments or material change in its business or affairs that has not been publicly disclosed that would account for the recent increase in the market price or trading volume of its shares.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.78M shares, XTNT reached a trading volume of 218826592 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 15, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group dropped their target price from $18 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on February 14, 2018, representing the official price target for Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for XTNT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 21.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07.

Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. [XTNT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 104.25. With this latest performance, XTNT shares gained by 186.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 337.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 260.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XTNT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 83.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 80.84 for Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. [XTNT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.58, while it was recorded at 2.40 for the last single week of trading, and 1.23 for the last 200 days.

Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. [XTNT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. [XTNT] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.41 and a Gross Margin at +64.48. Xtant Medical Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.17.

Return on Total Capital for XTNT is now -2.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -30.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. [XTNT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 127.76. Additionally, XTNT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. [XTNT] managed to generate an average of -$63,845 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.26.Xtant Medical Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. [XTNT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. posted -0.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.28/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XTNT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. [XTNT]

There are presently around $320 million, or 95.88% of XTNT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XTNT stocks are: ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 72,803,072, which is approximately 687.173% of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 627,690 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.72 million in XTNT stocks shares; and BRUCE & CO., INC., currently with $0.79 million in XTNT stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. [AMEX:XTNT] by around 63,952,147 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 322,372 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 9,670,509 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 73,945,028 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XTNT stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 113,317 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 280,632 shares during the same period.