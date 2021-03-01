WW International Inc. [WW] Stock trading around $29.49 per share: What’s Next?

WW International Inc. [NASDAQ: WW] surged by $2.88 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $29.91 during the day while it closed the day at $29.49. The company report on February 26, 2021 that WW Appoints Doctor Adam Kaufman as Senior Vice President of Healthcare and Diabetes.

Former digital therapeutics executive to lead strategic growth area.

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WW), a human-centric technology company powered by the world’s leading commercial weight management program, announced that Adam Kaufman, PhD has joined the company as Senior Vice President, Healthcare and Diabetes. In this role, Adam will manage WW Health Solutions, the existing business, and lead the development of a dedicated offering specifically designed for people with diabetes. He will sit on the senior leadership team and report to Nick Hotchkin, Chief Operating Officer.

WW International Inc. stock has also gained 7.28% of its value over the past 7 days. However, WW stock has declined by -4.96% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 26.84% and gained 20.86% year-on date.

The market cap for WW stock reached $1.81 billion, with 68.31 million shares outstanding and 48.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.88M shares, WW reached a trading volume of 6521128 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about WW International Inc. [WW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WW shares is $31.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WW stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for WW International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $35 to $32. The new note on the price target was released on September 25, 2020, representing the official price target for WW International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $34 to $39, while DA Davidson kept a Buy rating on WW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for WW International Inc. is set at 1.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for WW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for WW in the course of the last twelve months was 15.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

WW stock trade performance evaluation

WW International Inc. [WW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.28. With this latest performance, WW shares gained by 18.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.78 for WW International Inc. [WW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.27, while it was recorded at 27.18 for the last single week of trading, and 25.11 for the last 200 days.

WW International Inc. [WW]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and WW International Inc. [WW] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.45 and a Gross Margin at +59.32. WW International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.45.

Return on Total Capital for WW is now 23.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.97. Additionally, WW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 151.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 109.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, WW International Inc. [WW] managed to generate an average of $7,508 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 42.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.93.WW International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for WW International Inc. [WW] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, WW International Inc. posted -0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.23/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 82.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for WW International Inc. go to -6.70%.

WW International Inc. [WW]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,754 million, or 90.00% of WW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WW stocks are: ARTAL GROUP S.A. with ownership of 14,818,300, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 4.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,666,099 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $167.09 million in WW stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $133.52 million in WW stock with ownership of nearly 2.221% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in WW International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 93 institutional holders increased their position in WW International Inc. [NASDAQ:WW] by around 10,157,754 shares. Additionally, 113 investors decreased positions by around 4,673,248 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 44,654,371 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 59,485,373 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WW stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,323,770 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 1,406,475 shares during the same period.