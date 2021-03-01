why Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $64.63

Plug Power Inc. [NASDAQ: PLUG] gained 11.63% on the last trading session, reaching $48.38 price per share at the time. The company report on February 26, 2021 that Plug Power to Build North America’s Largest Green Hydrogen Production Facility in Western New York.

Production plant to reside in Western New York Science, Technology and Advanced Manufacturing Park in the Town of Alabama, Creating 68 Jobs.

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG), a leading provider of turnkey hydrogen solutions building the global green hydrogen economy, is growing its green hydrogen footprint in New York with construction of a new state-of-the-art green hydrogen production facility and electric substation in the New York Science, Technology and Advanced Manufacturing Park (STAMP).

Plug Power Inc. represents 534.72 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $21.78 billion with the latest information. PLUG stock price has been found in the range of $44.51 to $49.81.

If compared to the average trading volume of 40.92M shares, PLUG reached a trading volume of 55079400 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Plug Power Inc. [PLUG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLUG shares is $64.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLUG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Plug Power Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Plug Power Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $60, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on PLUG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Plug Power Inc. is set at 6.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLUG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 70.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 29.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for PLUG stock

Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.44. With this latest performance, PLUG shares dropped by -24.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 270.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1097.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLUG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.02 for Plug Power Inc. [PLUG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.28, while it was recorded at 47.41 for the last single week of trading, and 22.75 for the last 200 days.

Plug Power Inc. [PLUG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] shares currently have an operating margin of -21.73 and a Gross Margin at +12.15. Plug Power Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -37.12.

Return on Total Capital for PLUG is now -10.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -21.03. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -100.44, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 395.46. Additionally, PLUG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 79.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 69.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 342.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 68.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] managed to generate an average of -$102,353 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.Plug Power Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Plug Power Inc. [PLUG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Plug Power Inc. posted -0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -20.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLUG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Plug Power Inc. go to 25.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Plug Power Inc. [PLUG]

There are presently around $12,226 million, or 55.10% of PLUG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLUG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 47,161,335, which is approximately 14.596% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 40,465,986 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.96 billion in PLUG stocks shares; and D. E. SHAW & CO., INC., currently with $744.96 million in PLUG stock with ownership of nearly -16.056% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Plug Power Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 299 institutional holders increased their position in Plug Power Inc. [NASDAQ:PLUG] by around 73,110,008 shares. Additionally, 138 investors decreased positions by around 32,005,059 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 147,602,327 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 252,717,394 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLUG stock had 167 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,646,792 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 4,910,851 shares during the same period.