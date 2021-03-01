why Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $80.71

Digital Turbine Inc. [NASDAQ: APPS] price surged by 14.08 percent to reach at $10.19. The company report on February 26, 2021 that Digital Turbine Announces Definitive Purchase Agreement to Acquire AdColony.

Highly Synergistic Acquisition Expected to Drive Increased Recurring Mobile Advertising Revenue Leveraging the Digital Turbine Platform and AdColony’s 1.5 Billion Monthly Users.

Digital Turbine, Inc. (Nasdaq: APPS) announced that it has entered into a definitive purchase agreement to acquire AdColony Holding AS (“AdColony”) from Otello Corporation ASA (“Otello”), a Norway company and sole shareholder of AdColony. AdColony is a leading mobile advertising platform servicing advertisers and publishers with a reach of more than 1.5 billion monthly global users. The Company’s proprietary video technologies and rich media formats are widely viewed as best-in-class technology delivering industry-leading third-party verified viewability rates for well-known global brands, such as Disney, Amazon and BMW.

A sum of 6167385 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.68M shares. Digital Turbine Inc. shares reached a high of $85.76 and dropped to a low of $72.25 until finishing in the latest session at $82.57.

The one-year APPS stock forecast points to a potential downside of -2.3. The average equity rating for APPS stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APPS shares is $80.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APPS stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Digital Turbine Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group raised their target price from $75 to $85. The new note on the price target was released on February 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Digital Turbine Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $60 to $80, while Craig Hallum kept a Buy rating on APPS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Digital Turbine Inc. is set at 8.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for APPS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 25.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 65.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for APPS in the course of the last twelve months was 124.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

APPS Stock Performance Analysis:

Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.82. With this latest performance, APPS shares gained by 42.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 248.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1331.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.21 for Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 65.52, while it was recorded at 78.82 for the last single week of trading, and 34.54 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Digital Turbine Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.52 and a Gross Margin at +38.05. Digital Turbine Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.29.

Return on Total Capital for APPS is now 19.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 21.58. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 27.22. Additionally, APPS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 23.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS] managed to generate an average of $68,986 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.04.Digital Turbine Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

APPS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Digital Turbine Inc. posted 0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 25.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APPS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Digital Turbine Inc. go to 50.00%.

Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,306 million, or 64.80% of APPS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APPS stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 9,616,335, which is approximately -7.869% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,257,011 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $516.64 million in APPS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $501.51 million in APPS stock with ownership of nearly 37.751% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Digital Turbine Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 154 institutional holders increased their position in Digital Turbine Inc. [NASDAQ:APPS] by around 8,768,579 shares. Additionally, 112 investors decreased positions by around 10,263,531 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 33,114,500 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 52,146,610 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APPS stock had 85 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,374,567 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 1,048,216 shares during the same period.