Wall Street Analyst Upgrade American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]. What else is Wall St. saying

American Airlines Group Inc. [NASDAQ: AAL] jumped around 0.08 points on Friday, while shares priced at $20.94 at the close of the session, up 0.38%. The company report on February 23, 2021 that TripActions Joins as UATP’s Latest Merchant.

TripActions will address need for simplified customer experience.

UATP announced that Palo Alto-based travel management company, TripActions, has become the latest Merchant to join the UATP Network.

American Airlines Group Inc. stock is now 32.78% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AAL Stock saw the intraday high of $21.43 and lowest of $20.34 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 23.75, which means current price is +42.35% above from all time high which was touched on 02/25/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 70.36M shares, AAL reached a trading volume of 42397280 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AAL shares is $12.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AAL stock is a recommendation set at 3.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for American Airlines Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 22, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 01, 2021, representing the official price target for American Airlines Group Inc. stock. On December 11, 2020, analysts increased their price target for AAL shares from 18 to 20.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Airlines Group Inc. is set at 1.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for AAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.77.

How has AAL stock performed recently?

American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.10. With this latest performance, AAL shares gained by 26.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 63.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.77 for American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.90, while it was recorded at 20.94 for the last single week of trading, and 13.97 for the last 200 days.

American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] shares currently have an operating margin of -65.68 and a Gross Margin at -42.21. American Airlines Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -51.25.

Return on Total Capital for AAL is now -33.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -30.40. Additionally, AAL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 120.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 66.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] managed to generate an average of -$86,514 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.American Airlines Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, American Airlines Group Inc. posted -2.65/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -2.33/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -13.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AAL.

Insider trade positions for American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]

There are presently around $6,785 million, or 51.80% of AAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 58,198,918, which is approximately 9.98% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 47,666,106 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $998.13 million in AAL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $659.21 million in AAL stock with ownership of nearly 8.33% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Airlines Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 324 institutional holders increased their position in American Airlines Group Inc. [NASDAQ:AAL] by around 71,710,820 shares. Additionally, 179 investors decreased positions by around 16,359,988 shares, while 106 investors held positions by with 235,953,749 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 324,024,557 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AAL stock had 128 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,003,313 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 3,024,523 shares during the same period.