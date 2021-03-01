Wall Street Analyst Resumed Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]. What else is Wall St. saying

Microsoft Corporation [NASDAQ: MSFT] gained 1.48% on the last trading session, reaching $232.38 price per share at the time. The company report on February 22, 2021 that Technology and media entities join forces to create standards group aimed at building trust in online content.

Adobe, Arm, BBC, Intel, Microsoft and Truepic form coalition to develop end-to-end, open standard for tracing the origin and evolution of digital content.

A group of influential technology and media companies has partnered to form the Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity (C2PA), a Joint Development Foundation project established to address the prevalence of disinformation, misinformation and online content fraud through developing technical standards for certifying the source and history or provenance of media content. Founding members Adobe, Arm, BBC, Intel, Microsoft and Truepic seek to establish a standardized provenance solution with the goal of combating misleading content.

Microsoft Corporation represents 7.56 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1727.09 billion with the latest information. MSFT stock price has been found in the range of $229.54 to $235.37.

If compared to the average trading volume of 28.73M shares, MSFT reached a trading volume of 37819228 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MSFT shares is $273.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MSFT stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Microsoft Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Microsoft Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $229 to $272, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on MSFT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Microsoft Corporation is set at 5.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for MSFT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for MSFT in the course of the last twelve months was 49.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.50.

Trading performance analysis for MSFT stock

Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.56. With this latest performance, MSFT shares dropped by -0.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 46.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MSFT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.96 for Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 228.67, while it was recorded at 232.74 for the last single week of trading, and 212.07 for the last 200 days.

Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.03 and a Gross Margin at +67.78. Microsoft Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +30.96.

Return on Total Capital for MSFT is now 27.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 23.56. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 40.14, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 69.41. Additionally, MSFT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 64.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] managed to generate an average of $271,663 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Microsoft Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Microsoft Corporation posted 1.4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.26/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 11.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MSFT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Microsoft Corporation go to 16.70%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]

There are presently around $1,218,331 million, or 72.10% of MSFT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MSFT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 614,100,233, which is approximately -1.379% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 515,509,179 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $119.79 billion in MSFT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $69.51 billion in MSFT stock with ownership of nearly -3.197% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Microsoft Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 2,049 institutional holders increased their position in Microsoft Corporation [NASDAQ:MSFT] by around 152,483,467 shares. Additionally, 1,731 investors decreased positions by around 148,428,667 shares, while 210 investors held positions by with 4,941,925,752 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,242,837,886 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MSFT stock had 408 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,623,118 shares, while 75 institutional investors sold positions of 4,177,682 shares during the same period.