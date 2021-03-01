Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI]. What else is Wall St. saying

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: SIRI] loss -0.17% or -0.01 points to close at $5.85 with a heavy trading volume of 33220974 shares. The company report on February 26, 2021 that SiriusXM and the Recording Academy® Launch The GRAMMY® Channel to Celebrate Music’s Biggest Night®.

Music and Interviews from Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Harry Styles, Justin Bieber, Post Malone, Taylor Swift and other nominees at this year’s 63rd GRAMMY Awards® to be showcased on the limited-run channel.

The GRAMMY Channel kicks off March 2 on SiriusXM Channel 104.

It opened the trading session at $5.86, the shares rose to $5.97 and dropped to $5.81, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SIRI points out that the company has recorded 0.34% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -42.34% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 28.90M shares, SIRI reached to a volume of 33220974 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SIRI shares is $7.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SIRI stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 28, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $6 to $7. The new note on the price target was released on October 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $7 to $8, while The Benchmark Company kept a Buy rating on SIRI stock. On October 22, 2020, analysts increased their price target for SIRI shares from 7.50 to 8.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for SIRI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for SIRI in the course of the last twelve months was 16.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

Trading performance analysis for SIRI stock

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.66. With this latest performance, SIRI shares dropped by -14.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SIRI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.18 for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.15, while it was recorded at 5.93 for the last single week of trading, and 5.95 for the last 200 days.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.16 and a Gross Margin at +44.15. Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.63.

Return on Total Capital for SIRI is now 26.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.85. Additionally, SIRI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 134.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 86.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI] managed to generate an average of $22,878 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.71.Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sirius XM Holdings Inc. posted 0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 40.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SIRI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. go to 12.93%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI]

There are presently around $3,664 million, or 15.80% of SIRI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SIRI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 90,136,143, which is approximately -22.717% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 77,169,688 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $451.44 million in SIRI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $292.5 million in SIRI stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 295 institutional holders increased their position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:SIRI] by around 57,244,495 shares. Additionally, 254 investors decreased positions by around 100,427,553 shares, while 170 investors held positions by with 468,671,268 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 626,343,316 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SIRI stock had 90 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,642,457 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 10,154,395 shares during the same period.