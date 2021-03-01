VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN] Stock trading around $2.47 per share: What’s Next?

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: VTGN] surged by $0.26 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $2.54 during the day while it closed the day at $2.47. The company report on February 12, 2021 that VistaGen Therapeutics Reports Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Financial Results and Provides Update on Expected Clinical Studies in Calendar 2021.

Multiple clinical studies anticipated to launch in Calendar 2021, notably pivotal Phase 3 clinical studies of PH94B as a potential acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder (SAD).

Strengthened Balance Sheet upon closing of $100 million underwritten public offering.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. stock has also loss -16.55% of its value over the past 7 days. However, VTGN stock has inclined by 232.21% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 226.89% and gained 27.32% year-on date.

The market cap for VTGN stock reached $313.10 million, with 138.54 million shares outstanding and 109.05 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.19M shares, VTGN reached a trading volume of 4483620 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN]:

Jefferies have made an estimate for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 18, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2021, representing the official price target for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while Maxim Group analysts kept a Buy rating on VTGN stock. On February 08, 2018, analysts decreased their price target for VTGN shares from 30 to 22.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for VTGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 521.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.82.

VTGN stock trade performance evaluation

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.55. With this latest performance, VTGN shares gained by 16.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 226.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 384.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VTGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.42 for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.01, while it was recorded at 2.42 for the last single week of trading, and 1.00 for the last 200 days.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for VTGN is now -725.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -819.37. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3,087.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -210.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN] managed to generate an average of -$2,308,222 per employee.VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 35.20 and a Current Ratio set at 35.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VTGN.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $166 million, or 53.40% of VTGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VTGN stocks are: NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC with ownership of 9,360,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VR ADVISER, LLC, holding 9,360,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23.12 million in VTGN stocks shares; and ACUTA CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $18.52 million in VTGN stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 35 institutional holders increased their position in VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:VTGN] by around 64,187,486 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 334,176 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 2,717,537 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 67,239,199 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VTGN stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 61,904,065 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 233,903 shares during the same period.